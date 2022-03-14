Subscribe

Covering the pandemic for two years: PD reporter kept residents up-to-date, gave voice to voiceless from his living room

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 14, 2022, 1:26PM
When the pandemic first reached Sonoma County in March 2020, I like many others had hoped it would be a short-lived crisis. My biggest worry at the time was whether the Oakland Marathon — my first marathon — would be canceled.

Though I was on The Press Democrat’s business team covering housing and real estate, I had covered local health care for more than a decade. After the first infections of SARS-CoV-2 were detected in Sonoma County in early March, I was quickly drawn into local coverage of the growing crisis.

The Oakland race was ultimately canceled, but I kept training anyway for a solo marathon run in Alexander Valley. I had planned a few days off before the run and I recall, on my last day in the newsroom before vacation in mid-March, telling my editor Brett Wilkison, “This thing will blow over in a few weeks.”

While on vacation, I got a text message from a local hospital source that the first Sonoma County resident had died of COVID-19. I relayed the tip to other PD reporters and had sinking feeling that COVID-19 was different, though I never imagined it would be two years and counting of straight pandemic coverage.

I had covered the local outbreak of H1N1 influenza, or swine flu, in the spring of 2009. As I look back on my stories, there were quarantines and isolations, hospitalizations and even deaths, but nothing like what we saw with COVID-19. The magnitude of covering COVID-19 dwarfed or blurred my memory of H1N1.

In the early days of COVID-19, I was focused on covering the public health side of the pandemic, which included documenting the epidemiology of local spread while others reported on the many ways the rapidly spreading virus was affecting local businesses, schools and workplaces. We were all writing about COVID-19 in some form or another.

By April 2020, the county was holding daily afternoon press briefings via Zoom, reporting the slow rise of cases fueled by the original strain of the the virus. I was covering those on a daily basis. The county was reporting three to 12 new cases a day, and the pandemic was still in the realm of raw numbers, before case rates per 100,000 people.

Hearing from the most vulnerable ones

The most difficult stories came that summer, when the virus started rampaging through local assisted living facilities and skilled nursing homes, spread, for the most part, by overworked and underpaid staff who, like so many other essential workers, could not afford to stay home after contracting the virus. It was the summer of death for many of our most vulnerable seniors, as most COVID-19 fatalities occurred in elder-care homes.

Early on, it became clear that the county’s own socio-economic failures, its ever-widening income gap, its housing inequalities, its educational inequities, had led to another injustice: a larger share of Latinos and other minorities were hospitalized with COVID-19 than other groups, and a disproportionate share of them died from it.

While many of my days were spent sheltering in place in my apartment, conducting interviews via Zoom and by telephone, I often visited families whose lives had been turned upside down by the pandemic. In forgotten or ignored corners of the county, I encountered families struggling through the epidemiology as well as the economics of the pandemic.

Some had lost a loved one, a patriarch or matriarch or a key bread-winner. Multiple generations or families were often crowded in single family homes that became viral petri dishes, even as others, including myself, were able to safely shelter in place.

I heard from frustrated relatives unable to see their mothers and fathers wasting away in hospitals and nursing homes; from farm workers having to travel to Lake or Mendocino counties to find a few hours of work; from low-income residents who can’t make rent; and from angry parents who just wanted their kids back in school.

Boundaries and backgammon

My living room became my newsroom, as well as my teenage son’s classroom. He often overheard me conduct interviews with families, county health officials, business owners, academics. He disliked the frequent county COVID-19 briefings at 3:30 p.m., because he had to be quiet when I asked questions of county officials.

Almost daily I would quickly try to file my story before going into the kitchen to cook us dinner. Though he mostly seemed focused on his own work, I believe he’ll always remember the gravity of time.

To establish better boundaries between covering COVID-19 in my own home and my personal life, I picked up hobbies.

In the first year of the pandemic, my girlfriend taught me backgammon, and my son and I assembled desktop gaming computers. I can’t play modern video games because they make me dizzy, but I did learn learn 3-D graphics and modeling. In the second year of the pandemic, I picked up watch repair, turning my bedroom into a small workshop where I taught myself to disassemble and reassemble antique pocket watches and vintage mechanical watches.

I have tried to stick to the science in reporting on the pandemic for the past two years. I have an appreciation for science. Before I became a journalist more than three decades ago, I received a degree in mechanical engineering. I know a little bit about statistics, and it’s helped me through the years when writing about demographics, housing and poverty.

Last July, as the delta variant was starting its summer onslaught, and deaths were once again rising, I received an email from an angry resident who took exception to my COVID-19 coverage and denied there was a pandemic. At that point, there had been 328 coronavirus-related deaths in Sonoma County.

The resident said if, “this was a true pandemic, we would be stepping over bodies in the street … but not with this one.” I wondered how many people would have to die for local residents to be stepping over bodies in the street. The Black Plague of the mid 14th Century killed between 30% and 50% of the European population at that time.

According to the New York Times, since January 2020, at least 1 in 6 people who live in Sonoma County have been infected by COVID-19 and at least 1 in 1,039 people have died.

'I’m hopeful ...’

Thankfully, our local COVID-19 mortality rate was not as bad as it was for the United States as a whole, where at least at least 1 in 4 people have been infected and at least 1 in 346 have died. New York City had a quarter of its population infected and 1 in 209 New Yorkers die of virus-related illness.

Influenza leads to between 12,000 and 52,000 deaths annually, with significant variation each year, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In two years of pandemic, nearly 1 million Americans have died of COVID-19.

Dr. John Swartzberg, an infectious disease expert at UC Berkeley, said living with COVID in a non-emergency state means “tolerating COVID deaths,” somewhere between 10,000 to 100,000 a year.

Today COVID-19 cases are declining and deaths are also slowing. Like everyone else, I’m hoping we’re coming out of the pandemic this time. By that I mean I hope we’re coming out of a constant state of emergency and can begin to treat COVID-19 like other illness we live with.

The pandemic’s aftermath is something I’ll probably be writing about for a long time. But I’m hopeful that some day soon I won’t have to type the word “COVID-19” or at least not need to cite infection rates per 100,000 residents.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

