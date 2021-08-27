Officials: COVID-19 cases at Sonoma County senior care homes stabilizing

Sonoma County health officials on Friday said the number of new COVID-19 cases identified at local skilled nursing and residential care facilities for the elderly appear to be declining, or at least stabilizing.

In the past two weeks, 53 new cases were identified at local facilities, including 30 infections among residents and 23 among staff, officials said. New cases have been found at 15 facilities. Four outbreaks account for 70% of cases.

Officials said there have been only 2 coronavirus-related deaths at senior care homes since the winter surge, when residents and staff began receiving coronavirus vaccines.

Local health officials say there are about 300 residential care homes and 20 skilled nursing centers in Sonoma County. Although the total number of residents fluctuates, senior care advocates say there are about 4,000 beds in residential care homes and more than 1,500 beds in skilled nursing centers.

The two COVID-19 deaths since the winter surge are a stark contrast to the number of fatalities caused by the virus after a similar surge in senior care home infections last summer. A total of 166 senior care residents have been lost to the virus since the pandemic started last year.

