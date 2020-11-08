COVID-19 cases rising in the Bay Area amid surge across California, US

The Bay Area and California have not been spared in what some are calling the country's third wave in coronavirus cases in the pandemic, with the U.S. on Friday reporting a record 132,797 new cases.

California's surge has been less dramatic, with the seven-day average of new cases rising from a recent low of 2,941 daily cases on Oct. 18, to 4,834 on Thursday. On Friday, California counties reported 6,256 new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 964,173 cases since the pandemic started.

That was led by Los Angeles County with 2,092 new cases, San Bernardino County with 581 cases and San Diego County with 480 cases. Those were followed by Riverside, Orange and Sacramento counties.

The increase comes after weeks of slowly declining daily cases in California. Cases had surged through June and July as government officials eased lockdown rules, peaking on July 12 with a seven-day average of 9,856 new cases. The Bay Area has also seen a steady increase in cases in recent days, with the nine-county Bay Area, plus Santa Cruz County, seeing its seven-day average of new cases increase to 661 on Friday from a recent low of 413 on Oct. 17.

California counties also reported 73 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, for a total of 17,938 since the start of the pandemic. That was led by Los Angeles County with 17 deaths, Orange County with nine deaths and Fresno County with seven deaths. They were followed by Alameda, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties.

Those numbers are based on when COVID-19 deaths were reported publicly and do not necessarily reflect the date on which an individual death occurred, as there can be delays in tracking and reporting fatalities.

On Friday, Santa Clara County reported 178 new cases and six deaths for a total of 15,883 cases and 430 deaths since the start of the election. Contra Costa County reported 100 new cases and no new deaths, for a total of 19,785 cases and 250 deaths. San Francisco reported 87 new cases and two deaths, for a total of 12,753 cases and 151 deaths.

San Mateo County reported 81 cases and one death for a total of 11,710 cases and 162 deaths. And Alameda County reported 48 cases and six deaths for a total of 24,418 cases and 471 deaths.

Hospitalizations and the number of patients in intensive care unit beds have also increased in California. On Thursday there were 2,765 hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases, up 2 percent from the previous day and up 26 percent from Oct. 11. There were 822 patients in ICU beds with confirmed cases on Thursday, up 1 percent from the previous day and a 37 percent increase from Oct. 14.

Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara and San Mateo counties are all in California's orange COVID-19 tier, indicating moderate spread of the virus in the community. San Francisco is in the yellow tier, indicating minimal spread.

