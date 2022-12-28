New COVID-19 infections appear to be tapering off slightly in Sonoma County, bucking the pandemic trend set by past holiday season surges and the generally higher case rates presently among other Bay Area counties.

The threat level of community transmission in Sonoma County remains in the “medium” category, according to federal health benchmarks. San Francisco, Contra Costa, Alameda and Solano counties, meanwhile, are all in the “high” range for transmission as defined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But local health officials said the favorable local outlook could change quickly as both cold weather and Christmas and New Year’s celebrations bring friends and families closer together indoors.

“With the holidays, vigilance is still crucial to prevent spread to friends and family,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s health officer.

This year, Mase said, it’s not just COVID-19 that’s circulating. She said the county continues to experience a very high rate of influenza-like illness for this early in the season, though there are now initial signs of a decline.

“The good news is influenza hospitalizations peaked at 68 per day a month ago, and are now about 20 per day,” she wrote in an email. She added that admissions for COVID-19 or flu remain each at about five or six a day.

Officials said detection of influenza A in wastewater is declining from a peak in late November. Mase said state health officials also are reporting a decline statewide in respiratory syncytial virus (or RSV), which can be dangerous for infants and young children.

But, Mase added, “we are still seeing an elevated level of detections of RSV in clinical labs and from Kaiser (Permanente).”

According to the county’s latest COVID-19 data, the current rate of transmission is 11.8 new daily cases per 100,000 residents.

A week ago, the case rate was 16 new daily cases per 100,000. At that time, test positivity, the share of reported COVID-19 tests that result positive, was 11.6%, compared to 9.9% now. Both test positivity and case rates are measured over a 7-day average with a 7-day lag to determine more accurate trends.

But John Swartzberg, a UC Berkeley infectious disease expert, said the current rates of COVID-19 transmission should come with an asterisk. Swartzberg said there are likely a lot of COVID-19 infections that are going unreported, either because people are not testing or they’re using home tests and failing to report a positive test result.

“We’re all trying to read tea leaves right now,” Swartzberg said of public health officials.

What’s more, he said, people are being far less careful about social distancing and masking, and the fallout of holiday gatherings won’t become apparent for another 2 to 3 weeks, he said.

At least for now, compared to last year at this time, we’re a lot better off, Swartzberg said.

“We’re not having nearly as much hospitalization as we did a year ago, and we’re not having the same number of deaths that we were having by any stretch of the imagination compared to a year ago,” he said.

Dr. Omar Ferrari, medical director of the emergency department at Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, he’s still seeing lots of respiratory illness, including flu, RSV and COVID-19 in his department.

While flu and RSV cases are slowly decreasing, he’s seen a “mild uptick” in COVID-positive patients, though no COVID-19 patients have had to be admitted.

Mase, the county’s health officer, said that too is another big difference from last year: COVID-19 deaths “remain rare.”

Still, she urged local residents to resist pandemic fatigue at such a crucial moment.

“Masking, vaccination, limiting gatherings if you or a family member are in a vulnerable group and staying at home and testing if experiencing symptoms continue to be the best strategies to prevent transmission,” Mase said.

