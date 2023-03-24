The government is ready to declare COVID-19 over: The nationwide state of emergency is set to end on May 11. In California, the state of emergency concluded in February. Johns Hopkins University shut down its nationwide COVID-19 data tracking this month.

But COVID-19 isn't gone. Though cases and deaths are on a downswing, plenty of people are still testing positive, especially as mask usage dwindles and pandemic restrictions end. Hundreds of people still die of COVID worldwide every day, according to the World Health Organization.

"It's really hard to not catch omicron," said Paula Cannon, a virology professor at the USC Keck School of Medicine. "It's so freaking infectious, even if you've been boosted and vaccinated."

After three years and what feels like a thousand public health proclamations about testing and isolating, you might find yourself falling down a frantic Google hole after that second line shows up on an at-home test.

Here are the latest protocols for what you should do if you test positive for COVID in 2023.

How long after exposure do you develop COVID symptoms?

If you've been exposed to COVID, symptoms of infection can show up two to 14 days later, according to a 2020 survey of reported cases. Most infected people began showing symptoms three to six days after exposure; the median length of time between exposure and infection was five days. Of course, you won't necessarily know if or when you've been exposed.

Back in 2020, one hallmark of COVID was a sudden loss of taste and smell. But now, "anything going on in your head, nose or throat, you should absolutely suspect COVID," Cannon said. Sniffles, fatigue, cough, sore throat, fever, stuffy nose, muscle aches — they could all point to COVID, though they could also be signs of any of the plethora of respiratory illnesses floating around in this tripledemic winter.

Loss of taste is a lot less prevalent now but could still be a symptom, said Muntu Davis, health officer for the L.A. County Department of Public Health. In a more severe case, he said, symptoms could include shortness of breath, racing heart, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

When should you take a COVID test?

If you've done something during which you could have been exposed to COVID — such as traveled by plane or gone maskless in a large crowd — it's a good idea to test after a few days even if you don't have any symptoms, Cannon said. Over Christmas, she traveled to England and celebrated her birthday at a large family gathering. After returning home, she took a test as a precaution. She got a positive result — her first time catching COVID in three years of the pandemic.

"I had absolutely no symptoms and would not have learned I had COVID apart from having taken the test," she said. "People should also be aware that no symptoms is also a symptom of COVID."

Home antigen tests are widely available and can reliably determine if you have a significant enough viral load to be contagious. You do not need to take a follow-up PCR test if you've had a positive result on a home test.

You aren't required to report your result to the county or anywhere else, Davis said, though he did recommend letting your healthcare provider know.

The new isolation guidelines for COVID

The most recent recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is to isolate for five full days after symptoms begin. That means the first day you start to feel sick is Day Zero; your five-day countdown begins the next day. If you tested positive but are asymptomatic, the recommendation is to isolate for five full days after the positive test.

Those first five days represent the period during which you are the most infectious, said Georges Benjamin, the executive director of the American Public Health Assn.

"Certainly the first five days, you should definitely isolate," he said.

But that's the minimum, not the maximum. Getting to Day Six doesn't mean you can abandon all precautions. That's the first day you can evaluate how you're feeling to determine if you need to continue isolation: Are your symptoms improving? Have you been fever-free for at least 24 hours without using an over-the-counter fever-reducing medicine (acetaminophen or ibuprofen)?

If you are feeling better and are fever-free without medication, you can end your isolation, Davis said. If not, you need to continue, for up to 10 days.

While you are isolating, you should stay home and limit contact with anyone who's not infected, both inside your home and out. If you need to leave your house for a necessary reason — for instance, to pick up a medication or grocery delivery from your lobby — Benjamin said you should wear a tight-fitting N95 mask.