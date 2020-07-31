COVID-19 patient released from Illinois hospital after a rare double-lung transplant

The last thing that Mayra Ramirez remembers from the emergency room at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago is calling her family to say she had COVID, was about to be put on a ventilator and needed her mother to make medical decisions for her.

Ramirez, 28, did not wake up for more than six weeks. And then she learned that on June 5, she had become the first COVID patient in the United States to receive a double-lung transplant.

On Wednesday, she went home from the hospital.

Ramirez is one of a small but growing number of patients whose lungs have been destroyed by the coronavirus, and whose only hope of survival is a lung transplant.

“I’m pretty sure that if I had been at another center, they would have just ended care and let me die,” she said in an interview on Wednesday.

The surgery is considered a desperate measure reserved for people with fatal, irreversible lung damage. Doctors do not want to remove a person’s lungs if there is any chance they will heal. Over all, only about 2,700 lung transplants were performed in the United States last year.

Patients must be sick enough to need a transplant, and yet also strong enough to survive the operation, recover and get back on their feet. With a new disease like COVID-19, doctors are still learning how to strike that balance.

“It’s such a paradigm change,” said Ramirez’s surgeon, Dr. Ankit Bharat. “Lung transplant has not been considered a treatment option for an infectious disease, so people need to get a little bit more of a comfort level with it.”

On July 5, he performed a similar operation on a second COVID patient, Brian Kuhns, 62, from Lake Zurich, Ill.

Kuhns spent 100 days on life-support machines before receiving the transplant. Before becoming ill, he had thought COVID was a hoax, his wife, Nancy Kuhns, said, in a statement issued by the hospital.

Kuhns said, “If my story can teach you one thing, it’s that COVID-19 isn’t a joke.”

Two more patients at Northwestern are awaiting transplants, one from Chicago and one from Washington, D.C., said Bharat, who is the chief of thoracic surgery and surgical director of the lung transplant program.

A patient is to be flown in from Seattle next week, and the Northwestern team is consulting on still another case with a medical group in Washington, D.C. Other transplant centers are considering similar surgeries, Bharat said.

Last Friday, a COVID patient transferred from another state underwent a double lung transplant at the University of Florida Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Dr. Tiago Machuca said.

While other centers have also sought to refer cases, most of the patients had other serious medical problems that ruled them out, he said.

In some cases, Bharat said, hospitals appeared to have waited too long to recommend a transplant. One patient being referred to his center seemed like a good candidate but then had major bleeding into the lungs as well as kidney failure, and the surgery was no longer feasible.

“I think people need to recognize this option earlier and just start at least talking about it before it gets to that point,” Bharat said.

In some cases, he said, insurers’ reluctance to cover the surgery or to pay for travel to transfer patients has led to delays.

“This is so new to our field,” Machuca said. “It will be a challenge for physicians to determine which patients truly are candidates and what’s the timing. We don’t want to do it too early when the patient still can recover from COVID lung disease and resume with good quality of life, but also you don’t want to miss the boat and have a patient where it’s futile, the patient is too sick.”

He said that, in some cases, extensive rehabilitation has brought about recovery in COVID patients who were being considered as possible transplant candidates.

Because the extensive lung damage in COVID patients makes transplant surgery especially difficult, most patients would be referred to major transplant centers that are best equipped to perform the risky operations and provide the intensive aftercare that patients need, the surgeons said. Kuhns was transferred to Northwestern from another health system.

Before she became ill, Ramirez, a paralegal for a law firm specializing in immigration, was working from home and having her groceries delivered. She was in good health, but had an autoimmune condition, neuromyelitis optica, and took medication that suppressed her immune system and might have made her more vulnerable to the coronavirus infection.

She was ill for about two weeks, and consulted with a COVID hotline about her symptoms. At one point, she headed to the hospital but then turned back without going in. She dreaded the idea of being admitted, and told herself she would recover.