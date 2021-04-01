COVID-19 vaccination appointments scarce as California expands eligibility to people 50 and older

A surge of Sonoma County residents 50 and older scrambled to book appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday under new state eligibility standards, but demand appeared to far outpace availability.

The expansion made about 60,000 unvaccinated Sonoma County residents from the ages of 50 to 64 eligible to receive a shot for the first time since the immunization campaign started in mid December. Many residents, however, struggled to find open appointments through their health care provider or other systems.

Safeway and CVS pharmacies had no available appointments late Thursday morning. Sutter Health also had few spots available throughout its system, and those were often unavailable within seconds of clicking on the link to reserve them.

Local health administrators earlier this week cautioned residents that appointments would be difficult to find immediately, declining to offer specifics on how long it might take to reach all of the newly eligible population.

“It really depends on the vaccine supply, over which we have absolutely no idea and no control at this point,” said Dr. Urmila Shende, the county’s vaccine manager. “So it’s very hard to answer that question.”

All California residents can use Myturn.ca.gov to check for available appointments, including registering to be notified when an appointment is available. Sutter Health patients can find information to register here. Kaiser Permanente is reaching out to its members directly and Providence St. Joseph patients are encouraged to use the state’s website.

Residents can also call (833) 422-4255 to schedule appointments.

Vaccine Finder can also help patients check availability at local pharmacies.

