COVID-19 vaccination site to open at Sonoma Veterans Memorial Hall

ETHAN VARIAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 16, 2021, 11:24AM
For information about how to schedule a vaccine in Sonoma County, go here.

Track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Vaccination clinics in Sonoma County

Residents who are 70 and older can make appointments to receive a coronavirus vaccination at a number of public clinics across the county.

For a list of sites, visit https://socoemergency.org/emergency/novel-coronavirus/vaccine-information/clinics/

For the latest vaccine numbers, who’s eligible for a vaccine and how to receive a vaccine, visit SoCoEmergency.org/vaccine or call 2-1-1.

Another public COVID-19 vaccination site is opening this week for Sonoma County residents at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Hall, according to Sonoma Valley Hospital.

Those eligible at this time for the first-dose inoculations include health care workers, as well as residents age 70 and older and food production and agriculture workers.

The public clinic at the veterans hall shows scheduled operations starting Wednesday, but county officials indicated that the first shots at the site could be given by Tuesday afternoon.

Residents must schedule an appointment online and arrive with their identification or proof of workplace eligibility.

As of Tuesday morning, sign-ups for this week’s immunizations appeared fully booked. The clinic will update the registration site if and when additional appointments become available.

Check for available appointments here.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian

