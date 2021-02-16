For information about how to schedule a vaccine in Sonoma County, go here.

Vaccination clinics in Sonoma County

Residents who are 70 and older can make appointments to receive a coronavirus vaccination at a number of public clinics across the county.

For a list of sites, visit https://socoemergency.org/emergency/novel-coronavirus/vaccine-information/clinics/

For the latest vaccine numbers, who’s eligible for a vaccine and how to receive a vaccine, visit SoCoEmergency.org/vaccine or call 2-1-1.