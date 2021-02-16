COVID-19 vaccination site to open at Sonoma Veterans Memorial Hall
Another public COVID-19 vaccination site is opening this week for Sonoma County residents at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Hall, according to Sonoma Valley Hospital.
Those eligible at this time for the first-dose inoculations include health care workers, as well as residents age 70 and older and food production and agriculture workers.
The public clinic at the veterans hall shows scheduled operations starting Wednesday, but county officials indicated that the first shots at the site could be given by Tuesday afternoon.
Residents must schedule an appointment online and arrive with their identification or proof of workplace eligibility.
As of Tuesday morning, sign-ups for this week’s immunizations appeared fully booked. The clinic will update the registration site if and when additional appointments become available.
Check for available appointments here.
