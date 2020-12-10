Q&A: COVID-19 vaccine is coming to California. Who will get it when? Is it safe?

Amid a tremendous surge in COVID-19 cases that's forced much of the state into stay-at-home orders, Gov. Gavin Newsom this week gave Californians reason to feel hopeful: The vaccine is on its way.

"We have successfully submitted from our partners our first orders," Newsom said during a Monday press conference.

Though far from a silver bullet to immediately end the pandemic, the vaccine is considered one of the most critical tools the global community can employ in its nearly year-long fight against the coronavirus.

Here's a look at how the process is anticipated to play out:

When will the United States get a vaccine?

The Food and Drug Administration's independent advisors are scheduled to hold a multi-hour meeting Thursday to recommend approving the New York-based pharmaceutical company Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Within days, it could issue a final determination.

If authorized, the vaccination process in America could begin almost immediately.

The federal agency will review Moderna's data on Dec. 17. If that vaccine is approved, the Cambridge-based company could also quickly begin dosage distribution.

When will California get the vaccine?

Health departments have submitted their vaccine requests to the state, which then reviews and submits the total order to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Newsom said.

From there, the federal agency examines state applications and forwards the orders.

Newsom already announced at the end of November that California had ordered 327,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine. Those shots are expected to arrive around Dec. 15, Newsom said Monday.

Sacramento County health officials say they expect to receive 14,625 doses in that first shipment. In Sacramento, the shipments will initially be stored at a handful of medical facilities that have usable freezers, including Kaiser Permanente, Dignity Health, Sutter Health, UC Davis Medical Center and Vibra Hospital in Folsom.

The state Department of Public Health's Community Vaccine Advisory Committee expects the Moderna vaccine to arrive in California around Christmas Eve, though that date could change.

In total, the governor said California will likely receive a total 2.16 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer, Moderna and other companies by the end of the year.

Pfizer itself will package and send its doses to distribution centers, while McKesson will work as a supply "intermediary" for Moderna.

Pending federal approval, said Dr. Robert Schechter, chief of the health department's immunization branch, "Next week, California and the rest of the country will be receiving doses of the Pfizer vaccine" for use.

Who in California will get the vaccines first?

Health care workers at the greatest risk of infection, along with nursing and long-term care residents, will be the first in line for the vaccine once it arrives in California.

The initial supply won't cover every health care professional. Instead, California's plan will "sub-prioritize" workers in certain facilities, with an emphasis on those servicing vulnerable populations.

Because Pfizer and Moderna's products both require two doses of the shots, only about 1 million Californians could realistically be vaccinated against the virus before 2021.

"Remember, doses, you've got to get two," Newsom said. "Each dose is one shot. So cut that number in half in terms of how you allocate, at least in your own minds, the number of individuals that can avail themselves, if they choose, (of) the vaccine."

When will the general public get vaccinated?

The majority of Californians likely won't qualify for vaccination until well into 2021.

That will happen only after health care and other essential workers who can't work remotely, older Californians and those with underlying health conditions get the shots.

"Don't anticipate or expect that you can go down to a local pharmacy anytime this year and get a vaccination," Newsom said during an Oct. 19 press conference.

If I've already had COVID, should I still get vaccinated?

Yes.

"Because once you get infected with the virus, it isn't certain how long that protection will be," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert.

Is the COVID vaccine safe?

The speed at which the COVID-19 vaccines were developed and will be approved is unprecedented. It traditionally takes years of testing, data collection and scientific review for a new shot to hit the markets.

Given the emergency, with more than 288,000 dead Americans, it became imperative that a safe and effective vaccine be made available as soon as possible.

But that expedited process — dubbed "Operation Warp Speed" by President Donald Trump's administration — has some Americans hesitant to get the shots.