'COVID-geddon'? A look at the dueling California wildfire, coronavirus crises

As wildfires rage across the Bay Area, thousands of Californians remain hospitalized with COVID-19 and hundreds have died from the virus just since the first fires broke out -- a stark reminder of the dueling crises facing the state.

As one Peninsula resident said after fleeing the fires in the early hours of Thursday morning, "We're calling it COVID-geddon." But Jeff McDaniel, who lives in rural Santa Cruz County, still described his experience evacuating during a pandemic as "pretty mellow," even if the ash falling from the sky made for a "surreal" scene.

For the most part, the areas most impacted by the blazes have also been some of the least-afflicted by the pandemic that has killed more than 173,000 Americans -- including 11,689 in California, with another 166 reported on Wednesday, according to data compiled by this news organization. So far, there haven't been any civilian casualties from the fires, but two emergency workers have died fighting the infernos.

In San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, where the CZU Complex fires are burning, about one in every 15,000 residents was currently hospitalized with the virus -- about half the statewide rate. And in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties, where the bulk of the LNU Complex fires are burning, it was about one in every 12,000 residents hospitalized with the virus.

Statewide, hospitalizations have declined dramatically over the past month, but the rate was still higher than those Bay Area counties: one in about every 7,800 Californians hospitalized with COVID-19 -- a total of 5,058 on Tuesday, a 30% decline from its peak in just under a month.

The bulk of the 137,000-plus acres torched by the SCU Complex fires have been in rural San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties, whose population centers have seen some of the highest recent per-capita rates of spread of COVID-19. There, one in every 3,800 or so residents were currently hospitalized and there were about 207.3 cases per 100,000 residents over the past week, compared to per-capita rates of about 133.2 statewide and about 120.1 in the aforementioned counties where other fires are raging.

As Gov. Gavin Newsom noted Wednesday, the overall decline in hospitalizations has begun to level off, with about as many patients in the latest update provided by state as there were to start the weekend. In the Bay Area, the hospitalization count has risen by about 8% in just over a week.

But the overall curve of deaths was slowly sloping downward and the case curve had returned to early-July levels -- following a roller-coaster of a trend line that was the result of backfilling some 300,000 tests that had gone unreported.

As of Wednesday, the seven-day average of cases had fallen back to about 7,517 per day -- 21% lower than its late-July peak -- while the seven-day average of deaths increased slightly, to about 126 per day (a total of 879 for the week), but remained about 13.5% lower than the state's deadliest seven-day stretch, which ended Aug. 6, when 1,016 Californians perished from the virus.

It was a particularly deadly day for the virus in the Bay Area, where there were 19 new fatalities reported -- tied for the region's single-day record -- led by eight in Sonoma County, four in Alameda County and three in Santa Clara County. There were also two new fatalities in San Francisco and one each in Contra Costa and Solano counties.

Los Angeles County accounted for the largest share of the 166 deaths across the state Wednesday. The county of 10 million reported 57 new fatalities, followed by 18 in Orange County, 12 in Kern County, 11 in Sacramento County and nine in Stanislaus County.

But the pandemic has taken a toll beyond the sickness and death it has already brought to thousands. Before potentially losing their property and possessions to the wildfires -- at least 195 structures had been damaged or destroyed by the trio of blazes as of Thursday morning -- many people were already in dire financial straits from the pandemic. And on Thursday, another 1.1 million Americans filed new unemployment insurance claims, an increase from the week before.

Nationwide, there were fewer cases and deaths this week than the week before, but still an average of more than a thousand Americans have died per day over the past week. The seven-day average of cases had fallen below 50,000 -- after hitting a peak of about 65,000 per day at the end of July -- but the 5.7 million known cases still dwarfed every other developed country.

Staff photographer Dylan Bouscher contributed reporting from Boulder Creek

