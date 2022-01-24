COVID-infected nurses working at short-staffed California nursing homes

Four days after Celine started working as a nursing assistant in the COVID-19 unit at a Placerville nursing home, she tested positive for the virus. She was fatigued, weak and had a dry cough — but she kept working. She said she has worked 13 days in the last two weeks, frequently taking care of more than a dozen patients at a time or working a double shift when asked.

“I’d have to sit down at least 10 minutes because I just get tired, and I’m still tired honestly,” said Celine, who asked not to be fully identified because she fears losing her job.

Severe worker shortages — worsened by the omicron surge — have forced some of California’s long-term care facilities to rely on COVID-positive staff for patient care. According to state data, 11,500 long-term care center workers are currently infected with COVID — even though 93% are fully vaccinated. Although only 8% of the workforce is infected today, it’s 48 times more than at the beginning of December, when omicron appeared.

The California Department of Public Health earlier this month quietly issued controversial emergency guidelines allowing infected health care employees with no symptoms to continue working. And at facilities with the most severe staffing shortages, symptomatic staff are allowed to work with COVID patients.

Since the emergence of omicron, Celine said she’s worked more overtime and cared for more patients than usual at the Pines at Placerville Healthcare Center.

“There really wasn’t a lot of staff at the beginning to work the COVID unit, so that’s why I continue to work,” she said. “It’s really hard to get staff in the building because a lot of people are afraid. If (workers) did not feel well enough, they didn’t force anybody to work.”

So many workers are sick that the company installed a portable potty in the parking lot for them to use away from the nursing home’s residents, she said. Water pumped in for handwashing freezes at night and some colleagues go home or to a nearby McDonalds to use the restroom, she said.

The Pines at Placerville did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Since the emergence of omicron, a nursing assistant at Pines at Placerville Healthcare Center said she’s worked long hours even after she was infected with COVID because many colleagues are too afraid or sick to work. Photo by Miguel Gutierrez Jr., CalMatters

At another facility in Mountain View, a certified nursing assistant said she was asked to return to work five days after contracting COVID-19. State and federal health guidelines have okayed five-day quarantines or shorter at facilities with critical staffing shortages, but her lingering cough and body aches convinced her to say no.

Now, three weeks later, she is back at work, surrounded by colleagues who tell her they are COVID-19-positive, she said.

Health workers who test positive for COVID-19 are required to wear N95 masks, but the infection is still sweeping through staff and residents at the Grant Cuesta Sub-Acute and Rehabilitation Center in Mountain View.

“It’s been like one coworker after another, after another, everyone getting sick,” said the certified nursing assistant, who asked to remain unidentified to protect her job.

“For me, I think this wave was a shocker only because it swept through boosted and vaccinated people.”

Christina Lockyer-White, nursing assistant in Bakersfield

Nine residents also have the virus, and the facility has set up an isolation ward.

“No matter how much you protect yourself, we’re still eating in the same dining room. You know, we’re still sharing the same restroom. So what’s the whole point?” she said. “It’s almost like they don’t care about us getting sick.”

Grant Cuesta did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

California’s 1,200 residential care and skilled nursing facilities, home to more than 400,000 people, have been the epicenter of COVID-19 outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic. Their residents and workers accounted for nearly 70% of outbreaks among all health care settings in the state last year.

While vaccination and testing requirements have helped bring those numbers down, the omicron surge is now hampering facilities’ ability to prevent infection from spreading through their often elderly and vulnerable residents.

“For me, I think this wave was a shocker only because it swept through boosted and vaccinated people,” said Christina Lockyer-White, a certified nursing assistant at Kingston Healthcare Center in Bakersfield.