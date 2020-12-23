COVID likely to worsen before it gets better, Napa County health officer says

The health impacts of COVID-19 on Napa County residents are greater now than at any time since the virus arrived nine months ago and are likely to grow worse in the coming weeks.

That was the assessment by Dr. Karen Relucio, the county public health officer, on Tuesday, when Napa reported 156 new COVID cases and two additional deaths. This was a record number of new cases for a Tuesday. Last Tuesday had set a record with 136 cases.

So far this month, the county has reported more than 1,500 cases, nearly a third of all the cases since March, and eight deaths.

Napa County is hitting new peaks on the eve of the Christmas and New Year's holidays, which are likely to push COVID-19 cases even higher, Relucio said.

Relucio said she also sees reasons for optimism. Because of intense media coverage of the pandemic and the state's new stay-home order for Napa and the Bay Area, more people are modifying their behaviors to reduce the likelihood of virus transmission, she said in an interview.

"I'm just getting the sense that people are maybe making decisions not to do an extra activity because cases are so high," she said.

"We're seeing more deaths and more and more people know someone who is infected. That definitely has an impact. It's become the stark reality," Relucio said.

Relucio said she was aware of a "Defy Newsom" Christmas caroling event being publicized on Facebook for Veterans Memorial Park Wednesday night. Participants will gather to "celebrate the spirit of Christmas and to show support for the Napa Business Community!" organizers wrote.

Event organizers may be upset with Gov. Gavin Newsom and the stay-home order's impact on businesses, but a large public gathering under today's circumstances is a bad idea, even if it falls under "first amendment" protection, Relucio said.

"That definitely could lead to an increase in infections," she said, at a time when Intensive Care beds across California are operating on "razor thin margins" due to an influx of COVID patients.

On Wednesday, the ICU vacancy rate in the Bay Area was 13.5%, while Napa County's two acute care hospitals, Queen of the Valley and Adventist Health reported 20% capacity.

Until ICU capacity in the Bay Area rises above 15% and stays there, the county will be subject to greater restrictions on businesses and social activities. The current order prohibits private gatherings of any size and requires 100% masking, with certain exceptions, and physical distancing.

The volume of new COVID cases is so high that the county is having to prioritize contact tracing because it doesn't have the staff to personally interview everyone, Relucio said.

Public health workers will attempt to talk to every new patient under 18 and over 50, Relucio said. It's important to know if young people are attending child care or schools where they mingle with others, she said. People over 50 are at greater risk for complications. Everyone else is now getting a survey by text message.

Even though the county has 21 contact tracers, "we can't keep up," Relucio said. Cases can become complicated, she said. People can be stuck at home and need help in provisioning food and their medicines, she said.

Napa County sent out a Nixle message Tuesday morning asking the public to prepare in case they or household member tests positive for COVID. They should have at least a week's worth of food, be sure prescription medications are filled and have a support system in place if they have to isolate or quarantine at home.

Relucio noted the arrival of the first shipments of COVID vaccines to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Adventist Health St. Helena and Napa State Hospital late last week with more vaccine to come. The goal is to first vaccinate health care workers in many care settings, then front line workers more broadly, she said.

Starting next week, the state's contract with Verily to run community testing will expire, Relucio said. Verily will be replaced by OptumServe, with no break in testing.

For more information, visit countyofnapa.org

The county is encouraging people to be tested for the virus. Go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites that range from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.