COVID-related absences force west Sonoma County school closures Friday

KAYLEE TORNAY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 13, 2022, 5:42PM
Schools in two west Sonoma County school districts will be closed Friday because of the impact of COVID on staffing levels and students.

The Gravenstein Union School District’s two campuses will be closed, as will the REACH Independent Charter School in Sebastopol.

The closures will mean around 900 students will remain home for the day.

“I’m hoping this is a one-day thing,” said Angie Powers, director of REACH Independent Charter. “We’re so small that it doesn’t take many people being out to push us to that place.”

“Staffing issues related to student and staff COVID-19 cases or exposures,” was the reason for closure in the Gravenstein Union School District, according to the Sonoma County Office of Education webpage that tracks campus closures.

Superintendent Dave Rose did not immediately respond to an email requesting more information on the closure.

A spokesman for SCOE said both schools were using an emergency closure day, which is already budgeted into the school calendar.

My job is to help you make sense of K-12 education in Sonoma County and beyond.  

