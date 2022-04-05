Coy Brown succumbs to cancer: Occidental man was beloved business owner, mentor, volunteer

Jane Golden still remembers that day in the early 1980s when Coy Brown walked into the restaurant at the Union Hotel in Occidental, where she was waiting tables.

“The place was packed, there wasn’t any food going out, customers were complaining, and here comes this handsome young man,” recalled Golden.

“He was very kind, and mellow, and patient. And flirtatious.”

While she did not give Brown her phone number that day, he did learn, in the course of their conversation, that she was a tai chi instructor. Soon after, he showed up at one of her classes.

Coy Brown, who died March 21, after a battle with brain cancer, was persistent, charming, hardworking and, most of all, according to those who knew him, deeply generous.

In addition to founding the Occidental-based painting business that bore his name — a business he used to rescue troubled young adults, whom he would hire, teach, and set on a productive path — he was instrumental in modernizing the Occidental Fire Department, where he retired as a captain a decade ago.

After he showed up at a few of Golden’s tai chi classes, they started dating, and had been partners for 40 years when they finally married in 2020. In the early days of their courtship, Golden was on her way to becoming Sonoma County’s most renowned teachers of tai chi. Brown became one of her best students.

“He completely supported me as I followed my passion, just as he supported everybody else in his life,” she said.

Brown died on the first day of spring, Golden noted. He was 75.

Brown found various ways to leave a positive mark on west county. Before Occidental formed a community services district in 1986, providing fiscal and managerial oversight for the fire department, “we were a totally volunteer organization,” said Bob Rosette, a captain in the Occidental Fire Department. We had no tech support. We had nothing.”

Brown was “crucial” to the formation of the district, added Rosette. “He’s basically the whole reason we have a district.”

After moving from Santa Barbara to Sonoma County in 1979, Brown started a painting company that quickly earned a reputation for excellence. But he wasn’t just interested in making money. Among his gifts, by all accounts, was an ability to recognize the latent, underutilized talents and abilities within people — then helping them fulfill their potential.

“He hired a lot of people, young men and women, who had some troubles, and brought them in and mentored them and taught them a good work ethic, and got them started them on their careers,” said Golden. “That’s one of the things that makes me most proud of him.”

Among those nurtured by her late husband was Aaron Blair, who was a bit adrift when Brown hired him 13 years ago. “Coy took me under his wing, and taught me how to be a contractor,” said Blair. “He pushed me to sign up for classes to get my contractor’s license.”

Blair took those classes in the evening, after work, passed the test and got his license six years ago. He now runs Coy Brown Painting.

Keith Gill wasn’t quite 18 years old when Brown threw him a lifeline.

His brother had just died. “I was a young father, going through some struggles,” he recalled. “Coy took me on right away.” Brown also got Gill involved as a volunteer at the fire department.

Gill’s mother sometimes described Brown’s painting business as “Coy and his lost boys,” he recalled, laughing. Brown was willing to take a chance on people “that maybe he shouldn’t always have,” said Gill, now a building engineer in San Francisco. “But he believed in trying to help them.

“There were situations where guys took advantage of him, and stole from him, but Coy would just say, ‘You know what, it’s wrong, and I’ll tell them it’s wrong. But I wanted to give them a chance.”

Gill recalled the time the transmission quit on his ’91 Blazer. “There was no way I could pay for a new transmission, and Coy just said, ‘I’ll get it fixed.’

“I told him I couldn’t pay him, and he said, ‘We’ll worry about that later. For now, you need to be able to work.’”

One holiday season, when money was tight for Gill, Coy and Jane bought a bunch of gifts for his children. “Just say they’re from you,” they instructed him.

Gill became emotional while recounting an occasion when he was struggling to find child care for his then-5-year-old daughter, Daphne. Brown called the customer who’d ordered the painting job, and got the green light for Daphne to accompany her Dad to work. When father and daughter first showed up at the shop, Brown gave them some child-sized sweatshirts and T-shirts bearing the company’s logo. Brown had ordered them just for Daphne.

“I can’t explain how good a person he was, and how many people he helped,” said Gill. “And I don’t know what would have happened to me he hadn’t stepped in and said, ‘I got you, now let’s get you on a path.’”

