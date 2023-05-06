A Woodland Hills pet owner got more than she bargained for early Friday morning when a coyote breezed through the dog door and unnerved her cat.

Around 4 a.m. Friday, homeowner Mia Shoshan said her brother was awakened by the sound of the dog door opening, although the family's two small dogs were with them, she told KTLA.

A video camera in the living room captured a coyote walking into the living room and encountering Shoshan's 14-year-old cat, which became agitated and began pouncing between dining chairs.

"Our cat, Lily, started meowing and screaming, she was terrified and calling for us to help," Shoshan told KTLA.

The coyote appeared apprehensive, taking several steps back, after running into the cat. Eventually, Shoshan's brother came into the living room and the coyote bolted outside.

The intrusion is the latest frightening episode with coyotes for Woodland Hills residents.

In December, a 2-year-old was attacked by a coyote in the front yard of her family's Woodland Hills home. A home security video captured the coyote knocking the toddler down and apparently trying to drag her away while her father was busy unloading the family's SUV.

That coyote was later captured and euthanized by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife estimates that there are 250,000 to 750,000 coyotes statewide, though it's unclear how many might be roaming in Los Angeles County.

Violent encounters between coyotes and humans are extremely rare, according to wildlife experts. However, interactions with coyotes are on the rise as housing and development continue to encroach on their natural habitat.

At least 69 people were bitten by coyotes in Los Angeles County between 2012 and 2022, according to the county Department of Public Health. About half of these occurred in communities east of downtown.

Most coyote attacks are related to food or when the animal draws near pets or livestock, according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. For this reason, wildlife officials advise residents never to feed coyotes and to secure trash canisters near their home.

In the event that someone encounters a coyote, people try to keep a safe distance. They can also make noise, such as loudly clapping hands or yelling, to scare off the animal.