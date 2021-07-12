CPAC showcases resonance of Trump's attacks on the 2020 election

DALLAS - Former President Donald Trump ticked through his grievances Sunday as he spoke to a conservative gathering here: his media coverage, his ban by social media companies, the Republican lawmakers who have broken ranks to criticize him.

But over and over again, Trump came back to one enduring complaint: his false claim that the 2020 election was stolen.

"The entire system was rigged against the American people and rigged against a fair, decent and honest election," he said before a roaring crowd that filled the better part of a 3,300-seat ballroom and welcomed Trump with "Make America Great Again" hats waved in the air.

The resonance of Trump's relentless attacks on the integrity of the 2020 vote was starkly clear at this weekend's Conservative Political Action Conference, which was saturated with references to the "big lie" and alternate tellings of the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob that interrupted Congress's formal recognition of President Joe Biden's win.

In between sessions on school board activism and Big Tech, speakers stoked doubts about the vote, with Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, suggesting Republicans need to notch overwhelming wins so that cheaters "won't be able to do what they did last time." Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, declared from the main stage that he was suspicious that congressional security officials resisted an early request to station National Guard troops at the Capitol for the Jan. 6 proceedings.

"You think they were setting things up?" Gohmert asked.

"Yeah!" the crowd yelled back.

"Well, I do," Gohmert said. ". . . What percentage does it take of federal agents to make it a government conspiracy? This has got to stop! We need to know."

Attendees spoke of election "audits" that are about to uncover the truth, and some blamed the police response or leftist agitators for the destruction and violence on Jan. 6. "The Democrats knew that that was going to happen and they did it to make Trump look bad," said Debbie Billingsly, a 67-year-old Texan who said she and her husband came to their first CPAC because they want to ensure Trump is reelected and believe it is "a critical time right now for the country."

Though more than 100 law enforcement officers were injured in the Jan. 6 riot, she said the only violence of the day came when police fatally shot Ashli Babbitt - increasingly cast as a martyr by some Trump supporters - as the woman tried to climb through the broken window of a Capitol door.

Throughout the halls of the Dallas hotel conference center, there were signs that Trump's false claim that the election was rigged is a central animating force on the right - one fueling extreme views. The leader of a group whose members were charged with conspiracy in the Capitol riot strolled the conference halls; a booth sold QAnon shirts referencing the extremist ideology based on false claims that has taken hold among Trump supporters; and a man passed out cards detailing a "7-PT. PLAN TO RESTORE DONALD J. TRUMP IN DAYS, NOT YEARS."

CPAC leaders said the conference is not defined by Trump and dismissed some of the baseless theories circulated during the gathering as fringe views unrepresentative of their movement, echoing attendees who said they should not be judged by others' words and actions. They said they were focused on fighting the political left, standing up to "cancel culture" and enacting a conservative agenda.

They also defended those who still question the integrity of an election upheld by officials, audits and dozens of judges. There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 vote, but such doubts have become mainstream on the right, with June polling finding 63 percent of those who identify as or lean Republican believe President Biden won only because of fraud.

"Every election has problems," said Dan Schneider, executive director of the American Conservative Union (ACU), which hosts the conference that is typically held annually. "This election's unprecedented in the number of unsolicited mail-in ballots that flooded the nation . . . So what does that lead to?" Clips of ACU Chairman Matt Schlapp pressing those concerns in TV interviews played Sunday afternoon on big screens around the conference stage.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, R, who unsuccessfully sued over the results in key states and last week ordered the arrest of a man on charges that he voted in 2020 while on parole, pledged Sunday to keep fighting election fraud. He told the audience that his office has more than 500 counts waiting to be heard in court and more under investigation. A video introduced Paxton as a man both "supported by Texans" and "respected by Donald Trump."