Crash blocks 2 lanes of northbound Highway 29 in Napa County

EDWARD BOOTH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 11, 2023, 11:51AM
A vehicle collision Friday morning blocked two of three northbound lanes at the heavily traveled intersection of Highway 12 and Soscol Ferry Road in Napa County.

The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol at about 10:45 a.m., according to a California Highway Patrol incident report.

Traffic remained snared in the area until about an hour later. The roads have since been reopened but traffic is still experiencing delays, according to reports.

CHP requested an ambulance, the incident report indicated.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

