Crash cuts power for part of east Santa Rosa

A vehicle crash cut power for nearly 3,000 residences and businesses Sunday morning along Highway 12 in east Santa Rosa, police officials said.

PG&E reported 2,898 customers lost power at 6:07 a.m. with an estimated time electricity might be restored of 9:30 a.m.

Both directions of Highway 12 east of Mission Boulevard remained closed while crews worked to clear the road and restore power, Sgt. Patricia Seffens said.

The eastbound truck crashed into a power pole on the highway near Elaine Drive about 6 a.m., toppling the pole, police said. Seffens said she had no information on why the driver crashed. He was uninjured.

But the fallen pole and electrical equipment compromised other powerlines, cutting electricity in the area and causing a more complicated repair, she said.

The crash occurred as rain fell throughout the morning, creating slippery road conditions.

Seffens warned drivers to be careful.

This story will be updated.

