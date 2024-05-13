Woman killed, another injured in head-on crash west of Santa Rosa

A woman was killed and another injured in a head-on collision early Monday near Highway 116 west of Santa Rosa, authorities said.

Just before 5:40 a.m., the two drivers were traveling in opposing directions on Guerneville Road when one of them crossed into the other lane and crashed into the oncoming vehicle near Laguna Road, California Highway Patrol Officer David deRutte said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.8467844&lat=38.4510505&z=14">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The woman who was hit was pronounced dead at the crash site.

The other female driver, who investigators determined cause the collision, was taken by ambulance to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.

She was detained on suspicion of driving under the influence, deRutte said.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @madi.smals.