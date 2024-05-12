At least two southbound lanes of Highway 101 near Petaluma were blocked after a crash, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident information page.

The closure was north of Pepper Road. The crash was reported about 6:40 p.m.

According to the initial incident report, one vehicle was overturned in the middle southbound lane and multiple vehicles had stopped to help. Later entries indicated that other vehicles were also involved.

Northbound lanes were reported to be fully open at 7:11 p.m. and all lanes were reported to be clear at 7:50 p.m.

The CHP could not be immediately be reached and further information was not immediately available.

