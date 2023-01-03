Crash into power pole prompts partial closure of Mark West Springs Road

A solo-vehicle crash Tuesday morning led to downed power lines and an hourslong partial closure of Mark West Springs Road, according to authorities.

California Highway Patrol responded about 7:40 a.m. to a report of a vehicle crashed into a power pole around 2200 Mark West Springs Road, according to the CHP traffic information page.

When CHP arrived on the scene, they found the vehicle crashed and downed power lines, said CHP Officer David deRutte.

No Pacific Gas and Electric customers lost power in the area, according to the PG&E outage center.

A portion of Mark West Springs Road around the collision, starting west at Rieble Road, was closed following the collision until about 10:30 a.m., deRutte said.

No injuries have been reported.

No further details on the crash were immediately available.

