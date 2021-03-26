Crash leads to 2-hour delays on Highway 101 near Rohnert Park

A single-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 101 north of Rohnert Park was causing delays of up to two hours Friday afternoon as crews cleared the wreck.

The crash, which was reported to the CHP at 1:31 p.m., involved a big rig that had rammed into a tree on the freeway’s shoulder near the Todd Road off-ramp, the CHP’s traffic incident website said.

The driver of the truck survived the crash, the CHP said. But the rig he was driving was badly wrecked, sending debris onto the roadway after it collided with the tree.

The freeway’s right lane remained closed as of 3:30 p.m., the CHP said. Traffic was backed up to College Avenue and delays of two hours were expected, the SigAlert traffic website said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

