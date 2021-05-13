Credo High School in Rohnert Park wins state honor as distinguished school

Credo High School in the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District was named a 2021 California Distinguished School, one of 222 across the state, but the only institution in Sonoma County to receive the honor this year.

This is the first time that the public charter school serving approximately 400 students in ninth through 12th grade has received the recognition from the California Department of Education in its 10 years of operation. Principal Andrea Akmenkalns called the news “a pleasant surprise,” when it was announced in late April.

“We feel really good about the accomplishment after all these years of growing the school,” she said.

The recognition is awarded on the basis of specific criteria established by the state Department of Education. They focus on schools’ progress in closing achievement gaps and bolstering overall student performance, including metrics such as participation, suspension and graduation rates.

Because the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the typical rhythm of annual data collection on most academic metrics, the 2021 award is based on data from the 2018 and 2019 school years.

Tony Thurmond, state superintendent of public instruction, initially named 102 middle and high schools to the 2021 list on March 18. More than a month later, the department announced that 121 additional schools were added, including Credo High.

“These additional high schools join the ranks of all 2021 California Distinguished Schools who are being recognized for this distinction because of their exceptional record to provide for all students and their commitment to data-driven efforts that prepare students for college and career,” Thurmond said in a statement.

Credo operates under a Waldorf model, a holistic, developmentally adjusted education style that takes into consideration students’ “heads, hearts and hands,” according to the school’s website. It is the only public Waldorf school serving high school students in the North Bay, Akmenkalns said.

It is also a One Planet School, which means in a practical sense that teachers use certain frameworks “to help our students understand what it’s going to take to live within one planet’s resources,” Akmenkalns said.

The school’s graduation rate in 2019 was 91%, up 2.9% from 2018, according to the California School Dashboard. Schoolwide, 1% of students in 2019 had been suspended at least once, lower than the statewide rate of 3.4% of students.

“The main things that we are very proud of are our academic accomplishments as well as the healthy school culture we’ve created here,” Akmenkalns said.

School staff attend carefully to students’ social-emotional learning, she said, including during the pandemic. Weekly advisory time provides a space for students to process their experiences in and out of the classroom.

Additionally, students participate in a small group environment during their weekly personal sustainability classes, in keeping with the school’s holistic emphasis on long-term balance. They learn about various health-related factors and techniques to cope with them, such as stress management. The class continued during months of remote learning through today, as students attend school in a hybrid model of both in-person and remote instruction.

Akmenkalns said that the recognition from the state is an encouraging step as the school continues to grow and further establish itself.

“We’re really happy about being recognized for the excellent school that we are at this point,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.