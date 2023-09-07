A fire that burned through about 28 acres in Lake County, forced evacuations and destroyed four outbuildings Wednesday is about 65% contained as of Thursday morning.

There have been no reported injuries due to the blaze, dubbed the Creek Fire, near Lower Lake and no other structures are at risk of burning, Cal Fire spokesperson Jason Clay said Thursday.

Firefighters from Cal Fire and other agencies were alerted about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to the vegetation fire that began near Highway 29 and Clayton Creek Road.

An evacuation order for an area southeast of Lower Lake was issued 4:20 p.m. and warnings were put in place for three other evacuation zones. The mandatory order was downgraded to a warning and the other three warnings were lifted at 6 p.m., when the fire was about 50% contained.

Cal Fire crews will be at the site Thursday, and likely multiple days following, to strengthen containment lines, clean up and extinguish hot spots until the fire is completely out, Clay said.

Investigators are working to determine the cause.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com.