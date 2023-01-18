A sinkhole that opened up on a Mendocino County road just before the new year, stranding about 50 Creekside Cabins RV Park and Resort residents and guests, has steadily grown during the recent storms that brought daily downpours and flooding to the North Bay.

The sinkhole first appeared on a private road, off Highway 101 between Arnold and Willits, that leads to Creekside Cabins.

The hole has since collapsed into the ground and now spans the width of the road, leaving residents unable to drive in or out of the property for more than two weeks.

The owner of the private road, Teresa Thurman, has suggested she will not take action to fix the hole, according to the Mendocino County Executive Office. She did not respond Tuesday to Press Democrat requests for additional comment.

“It’s just a mess,” Mendocino County Sheriff Matthew Kendall said. “When people step away from their responsibilities, everyone around them starts to lose their rights.”

First responders arrived Dec. 30, when the sinkhole first emerged, to inquire about the safety and needs of residents, as well as locate an emergency access route, according to a Jan. 11 press release from the office of the county’s emergency services director.

Mendocino County Social Services also came to establish safety plans for residents and ensure that residents have access to food, medical supplies and other emergency services.

The next day, Dec. 31, the county was notified by Caltrans that maintenance and repair of the private road was the responsibility of the property owner.

According to the release, Thurman was contacted and informed of the need for both permanent repairs and temporary access. The county also referred multiple contractors capable of fixing the hole, the release indicated.

Thurman selected a contractor, who met with Caltrans and state authorities to begin work to repair the hole. But Thurman then suddenly put a halt to the repairs.

Since then, no temporary bridge has been installed and repair work has yet to begin as the sinkhole continues to grow.

“The County has been informed that the property owner declined to engage their chosen contractor. The owner has not communicated any plan or intent to repair the encroachment and has made recent statements suggesting unwillingness to perform the work,” the Jan. 11 press release stated.

The issue has now been referred to Mendocino County Code Enforcement, the state licensing authority over the business and Caltrans for “appropriate enforcement action,” the press release stated.

On Saturday, the county’s code enforcement declared a public nuisance at the Creekside Cabins property, due to Thurman’s “failure to address urgent health and safety risks.”

The county has since reached out to a contractor to provide a temporary bridge over the sinkhole while occupants relocate to a safer area.

Mendocino County Public Health on Sunday issued a public health advisory related to the sinkhole, stating that the office is investigating concerns for the health and human safety of the residents at Creekside Cabins.

Because the road is impassable, restricting any vehicle from entering or exiting the property, the county public health office has concerns if septic tanks have been reached for required monthly processing, in addition to if there has been appropriate garbage disposal and retrieval.

“The lack of access to the property may also impair the ability to replenish oxygen supplies for those who need it, to maintain electrical appliances, to shop for necessities, to safely travel to school or work, and to receive emergency attention by first responders,” the public health advisory stated.

“We have all these people here but the government can’t help with private issues. If a tree falls in my driveway, I don’t expect the government to come fix it with taxpayer dollars,” Kendall said.

While the county plans install the temporary bridge as soon as possible, Kendall didn’t have an estimate of when that would complete. Until then, Kendall wants to ensure the residents’ needs are being taken care of by his office, as well as Mendocino County Social Services and Office of Emergency Services staff.

The county health office plans to continue investigating and monitoring the situation with County Code Enforcement. In the meantime, the public is encouraged to stay away from the area.

Kylie Lawrence can be reached at kylie.lawrence@pressdemocrat.com.