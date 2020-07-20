Subscribe

Crews battle Mineral fire in Fresno County as state fire danger grows

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 20, 2020, 11:11AM
COALINGA — A wildfire in rural Central California grew larger but firefighters also increased containment, authorities said Sunday.

Low humidity and hot temperatures have raised fire danger in large portions of the state.

The Mineral Fire in western Fresno County expanded to more than 39 square miles (101 square kilometers) and was 35% contained.

Four structures have been destroyed and 60 remained threatened. No injuries were reported.

The blaze was burning in areas difficult to access and in vegetation with no fire history. The fire erupted nearly a week ago west of Coalinga.

In neighboring San Benito County, crews have nearly surrounded a rural fire west of Panoche that burned more than 2 square miles (5.1 square kilometers) of dry brush and timber.

To the south in Los Angeles, crews protected homes from a brush fire that burned near properties in the Van Nuys neighborhood on Saturday.

