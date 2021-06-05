Crews contain warehouse fire outside Santa Rosa city limits

A warehouse packed full with winery and construction equipment caught fire southwest of the Santa Rosa city limits Friday night, drawing firefighters from several departments to fight the blaze.

The fire was called in at about 10:44 p.m. on a rural residential property on Yuba Drive, located off Stony Point Road, and involved a 5,000 square-foot warehouse that had flames coming out from the roof, Sonoma County Fire District Division Chief and Fire Marshal Cyndi Foreman said

The Santa Rosa and Gold Ridge fire departments, as well as Cal Fire, helped the fire district extinguish the flames, which were contained to the warehouse and burned for several hours before being put out, Foreman said.

Fire investigators had not pinpointed the cause of the fire on Saturday, though no foul play was suspected, she added.

The fire caused about $200,000 in damages to the warehouse itself. The value of lost contents inside the building could not be determined as of Saturday, Foreman said.

