Crews battling Sky fire in Lake County, southeast of Clearlake

Cal Fire and Lake County fire agencies were fighting a wildfire Thursday evening dubbed the Sky fire southeast of Clearlake.

The blaze, whose origin is unknown, had spread to 40 to 45 acres at 5 p.m. in a rural area off Morgan Valley Road and Sloan Ranch Road, Cal Fire spokesman Will Powers said.

One helicopter and ground forces are battling it. The fire was 20% contained. No structures are being threatened, Powers said, and the flames spreading slowly.

