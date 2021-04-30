Subscribe

Crews battling Sky fire in Lake County, southeast of Clearlake

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 29, 2021, 6:31PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Cal Fire and Lake County fire agencies were fighting a wildfire Thursday evening dubbed the Sky fire southeast of Clearlake.

The blaze, whose origin is unknown, had spread to 40 to 45 acres at 5 p.m. in a rural area off Morgan Valley Road and Sloan Ranch Road, Cal Fire spokesman Will Powers said.

One helicopter and ground forces are battling it. The fire was 20% contained. No structures are being threatened, Powers said, and the flames spreading slowly.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette