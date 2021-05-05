Crews corral wildfire near Pepperwood Preserve

Cal Fire and other fire agencies had contained a small fire in heavy vegetation near Franz Valley Road in the Mark West Springs area by about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Called the Leslie fire because it was discovered off Leslie Road near Franz Valley Road, fire agencies were assisted by Sonoma County Sheriff’s helicopter Henry 1 to find it after a call came in about 6 p.m. from an east Windsor resident reporting smoke. The fire was in the vicinity of Pepperwood Preserve, parts of which burned in both the 2017 Tubbs fire and the 2019 Kincade fire, and was under power lines.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

“We thought it was power lines, but no power lines are down, so that’s not the cause,” said Jennifer, a Cal Fire dispatcher who didn’t want to give her last name. “They were able to stop the forward progress and are mopping up.”

Earlier, Butts said crews were trying to get the fire put out before nightfall. It had spread to about 2 acres.

“With Henry 1, we were able to pinpoint the fire” at 6:24 p.m., said Krista Butts, a communications supervisor at Redcom dispatch. “It’s in a weird heavily wooded area. They want to make sure it doesn’t go anywhere,” said Butts.

Cal Fire sent several units, as did Sonoma County Fire District, the Santa Rosa Fire Department and the Geyserville Fire Department.

