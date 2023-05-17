Sonoma County crews started repairing county-maintained roads Monday as part of a $29 million summerlong program to treat and improve nearly 50 miles of pavement.

As crews work to resurface portions of 98 roads around the county, drivers should plan ahead, check road closures and identify potential detours, Supervisor Chris Coursey, chair of the Board of Supervisors, said in a news release.

The construction is funded through two Sonoma County initiatives created to improve the 1,368-mile network of county-controlled roads ― one of the largest road networks in the Bay Area.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://sonomacounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=9aca4606b26a4de3a3dd1b16aa59234d">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Some of the roads selected for improvements this summer, as indicated by a county-made online map, include:

Multiple roads in Larkfield-Wikiup, just north of Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, including Carriage Lane, Wikiup Drive, Vista Grande Drive and Faught Road

Neely Road near Guerneville

Adobe Canyon Road near Kenwood

Ida Clayton Road near Kellogg

Bay Hill Road near Bodega Bay

The map also indicates some of the roads that were repaired in 2022, along with those the Sonoma County Department of Public Infrastructure plans to resurface in 2024 and 2025.

These roadways were selected based on criteria that takes into account pavement condition, traffic volume, road width, type of material ― asphalt, concrete or gravel ― and where they are located in the county, as the department attempts to complete projects equitably across the region, officials said.

Roads qualified for repairs under two programs: the Pavement Preservation Program, part of the county’s 2022-23 budget; and the Fire Damage Recovery Paving Project, which is supported by funds from a settlement with Pacific Gas & Electric Co. over the 2017 firestorm, Sonoma County communications specialist Dan Virkstis said.

These two initiatives each contributed about $20 million for road paving in 2022.

Sonoma County roads improved slightly in 2021 from the previous year, according to a 2021 report from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, the transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the Bay Area.

The county’s 2021 average pavement condition index score ― a rating from 0-100 with 100 being the best road condition ― was 51. A year earlier, it was 50, just cracking the “at risk” category.

Since 2012, when the county had a pavement road index of 44, the board invested more than $203 million to improve about 516 miles ― or 38% ― of county-maintained roads, Virkstis said.

The board approved the Sonoma County Long-Term Road Plan in 2014 to outline criteria for selected roads for paving and a funding strategy to boost repaving efforts.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.