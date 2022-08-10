Crews contain 3-acre vegetation fire near Petaluma

A vegetation fire that burned 3 acres Tuesday afternoon near southeast Petaluma remained under investigation Wednesday, fire officials said.

The fire broke out at about 4:25 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Stage Gulch and Old Adobe roads, said Battalion Chief Darrin DeCarli with the Gold Ridge Fire Protection District and North Bay Fire in a Wednesday phone interview.

DeCarli said the fire was wind driven and burned at a moderate rate of spread, causing minor damage to a nearby barn.

“It was an aggressive fire attack, which prevented the barn from burning down,” DeCarli said.

The blaze was contained at 3 acres and was mopped up by about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, DeCarli said.

No injuries were reported in relation to the fire. The cause of the blaze remained under investigation Wednesday.

Responding agencies included North Bay Fire (Lakeville and Wilmar stations), the Petaluma Fire Department, Cal Fire and the Rancho Adobe Fire District.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.