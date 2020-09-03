Crews continue to make gains on Walbridge fire as region braces for next heat wave

Firefighters working on the Walbridge fire in northwestern Sonoma County added to their control over the blaze Wednesday, marking enough progress that officials lifted more evacuation orders along two parts of the fire’s perimeter.

Containment of the Walbridge fire was at 87% Wednesday evening, a 12% jump from Tuesday night, Cal Fire said. The blaze measured 54,940 acres, unchanged since last week.

Additional evacuations orders were downgraded to warnings Wednesday along the eastern and western borders of the blaze, allowing residents to return to their homes or scope out the damage left behind.

The lifted evacuation orders included large swaths of land east of the fire from Lake Sonoma to the intersection of Mill Creek and Wallace Creek roads.

Residents living on the western flank of the fire from the Walbridge Ridge down to the Austin Creek State Recreation Area, and then east to the Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve were also allowed to return home.

Only one evacuation zone, located at the center of the fire zone remained closed to the public. Just over 230 people live in that area and were still under evacuation orders, said Chris Godley, the county's director of emergency management.

Roughly 4,875 people were under an evacuation warning as of Wednesday, he said.

“It’s really the heart of the fire footprint and that still remains under an order because the fire is still active there,” Godley said of the area still under an evacuation order. “It’s mostly contained at this point ... but we could have small fires and flare-ups for up to a month.”

On Wednesday, a member of the California National Guard working on the fire was injured after he slipped and fell down a 100-foot hill in an area off Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. The man, who suffered what appeared to be a serious leg injury, was treated by a medic and flown out of the area on a longline by Henry 1, the sheriff’s office helicopter. An update on his condition was not immediately available.

Cal Fire added two homes to its tally of residences destroyed by the Walbridge fire and the smaller Meyers fire along the Sonoma Coast, which was fully contained Tuesday.

Combined, the blazes destroyed 159 homes and 35 other structures, such as barns and sheds. Ten homes in the county were also damaged but not destroyed by the blazes, Cal Fire said. That number had not changed from Tuesday’s tally.

Napa and Solano counties each saw 300 homes destroyed by the larger Hennessy fire, which stood at just more than 317,900 acres and was 76% contained Wednesday afternoon. That blaze combined with the two Sonoma County fires make up the larger LNU Lightning Complex fires, one of several such complexes burning across Northern California.

Damage assessment crews continued their inspection of the fires’ toll Wednesday, though they were close to completing their work, said Cal Fire spokesman Will Powers.

Firefighters in Sonoma County have had the benefit of cooler temperatures brought on by a marine layer pushing inland from the coast. Daytime temperatures are expected to rise, however, as record heat is forecast for inland areas of the Bay Area this weekend. Officials said crews will be on alert for flare ups and new fires as triple-digit temperatures set in.

Crews remain at work carving containment lines along the rugged southwestern edge of the Walbridge fire, outside of Cazadero. On the Hennessy fire, the northwest area of the fire’s perimeter was still untamed.

“We need to get that buttoned up,” Powers said.

PG&E had more than 140 employees restoring power and clearing out debris from fallen trees in areas near the Walbridge fire on Wednesday, company spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said.

About 170 customers were without electricity along Mill Creek Road, Palmer Creek Road and near the Armstrong Woods State Natural Reserve, where workers still needed clearance from fire officials before starting their repairs, Contreras said.

More than 300 power poles in the Mill Creek area, spanning 14 miles, needed to be replaced, Contreras said.

