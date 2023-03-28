In the final chapter for one of the most venerable landmarks along Monterey Bay, crews with excavators and other heavy equipment on Monday tore apart the 500-foot-long wooden pier at Seacliff State Beach in Aptos.

Popular with generations of beachgoers and anglers, the pier, built in 1930, was best known as the connection between sweeping sandy beaches of Santa Cruz County and the SS Palo Alto, a Word War I-era steamship widely called the “cement ship.”

The wooden pier was severely damaged by huge waves during storms on Jan. 5, and was in imminent danger of collapse, state parks officials said. President Biden visited it as part of his trip to California on Jan. 19 to survey the damage and issue disaster declarations.

As excavators ripped apart the wooden decking Monday, crowds of tourists and locals gathered to take photographs and talk about the demolition.

⚠️Pier Demolition Update ⚠️ Since 1930, the iconic pier has been leading the way to the SS Palo Alto. Over the years, storms have taken a toll on both the ship and the pier. On January 5, 2023, a large storm destroyed over half of the pier and left the remaining structure in danger of imminent collapse. The demolition of the pier has begun and today, March 22, the lifeguard tower was removed by a giant crane. As the deconstruction continues, follow us at Seacliff State Beach for the latest updates. 📍Aptos Tribal Land #ThatsMyPark #PierRemoval #StormDamage #SeaLevelRise Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks Posted by Seacliff State Beach on Wednesday, March 22, 2023

“This is a symbol of our community,” said Mando Morlos, a Corralitos wedding photographer who fished for halibut and salmon from the pier when he was a boy, and wants to see it rebuilt. “It’s on postcards. It’s printed on our T-shirts. There’s almost nobody alive who remembers what it was like before it was here.”

State Parks leaders said public meetings will begin this summer to plan whether another pier will be built in the same spot. Other facilities at Seacliff also suffered major damage in the storms.

“It was the combination of a very big swell and a high tide,” said Chris Spohrer, superintendent for the Santa Cruz District of state parks. “We lost half of the pier. And the damage to the campground was catastrophic. It was a complete loss.”

The Seacliff campground featured 63 spots for RVs. Only feet from the sand, it was among the most popular campgrounds at any state park in California, usually booked full every day of the year by visitors from across the United States.

When the atmospheric river storm roared in, Spohrer was at the beach. He supervised the evacuation of visitors the day before.

“The whole thing happened in like an hour-and-a-half,” he said. “It was surreal. I don’t think I’ve ever seen waves like that. There were 20-foot waves breaking through here, blowing the doors off the restroom building and washing across the campground.”

State parks across Santa Cruz County suffered at least $40 million in damage, he said, a number that is expected to go higher as damage reports are finalized.

Spohrer has been no stranger to weather-related disasters in recent years. Three years ago, nearly all of Big Basin Redwoods State Park burned, including campgrounds, ranger homes and the historic park headquarters building, in the CZU Lightning Complex Fire. Big Basin has reopened, but it will be several years before facilities there are reconstructed.

At Seacliff, Spohrer said, dates for public planning meetings will be announced soon, with events held in the summer, and a plan finished within a year. Depending on what new facilities are built, construction will likely begin in 2024 or 2025, he said.

Until then, Seacliff State Park is open. On Monday, people walked along the beaches, and watched the demolition work from the bluffs.

Crews will have all the pier’s decking removed by the end of this week, said Dan Lawson, with Granite Construction, the contractor for the job. After that, he said, they will dig down 6 feet into the sand around each wooden piling, and saw it off, then cover the hole back up. Diving crews will do the same with the underwater pilings.

The entire job, which began last Monday, is expected to be finished by the end of April. The wood, Douglas Fir that was covered generations ago by creosote, a type of coal tar that can cause skin irritations, is being taken to a landfill in Marina, he said.

“It’s sad it’s going away,” Lawson said. “A lot of people have come up to us and said, ‘Can I get a little piece of it?’ But we have to tell them no because of the creosote.”