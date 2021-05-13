Crews extinguish grass fire along Old Adobe Road Wednesday

Multiple fire agencies responded to a grass fire along Old Adobe Road Wednesday, stamping out the flames within an hour.

Dispatchers said multiple callers initially described the blaze as a structure fire, with a plume of smoke visible from the road and appearing to emanate from an old barn about 3 p.m.

Upon arrival, fire officials determined it was a grass fire, said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Kirk Van Wormer, and crews extinguished it within an hour.

“It was a small fire, it was roadside and it was less than half an acre,” Van Wormer said Wednesday shortly before 6 p.m. “It didn’t do any damage to anything.”

Multiple fire agencies responded to the call, mobilizing crews from Cal Fire, the city of Petaluma’s fire department and from Lakeville and Wilmar volunteer fire departments.

The cause of the grass fire is under investigation, Van Wormer said, but does not appear suspicious.