Crews increase containment on Tomki fire in Mendocino County

Cal Fire’s containment of the Tomki fire burning in remote Mendocino County reached 90% Monday morning, with the size holding steady at 22 acres, an official said.

No structures have been threatened or destroyed since the fire first broke out Friday, said Cal Fire Capt. Erica Campbell.

The Tomki fire was first reported at around 10 a.m. Friday, after a Cal Fire helicopter crew spotted it. It is burning in steep terrain in the block of 16500 Tomki Road near Appaloosa Road, east of Willits.

Firefighters from Little Lake, Brooks Trails and Redwood Valley fire departments assisted with the initial firefight over the weekend, but by Monday, only Cal Fire personnel remained on scene, strengthening the fire lines and continuing to extinguish flames, Campbell said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday morning.

