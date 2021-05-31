Crews respond to East Santa Rosa structure fire

Santa Rosa firefighters were responding to a structure fire in east Santa Rosa Monday afternoon.

The blaze was reported to the Santa Rosa Fire Department at 12:30 p.m. along Rivera Court, a dead-end street in a residential neighborhood south of Montecito Boulevard, the fire department said.

Four fire engines, a ladder truck and a battalion chief responded to the incident. A fire investigator was also assigned, the fire department said.

The agency could not be immediately reached for more information Monday afternoon.

