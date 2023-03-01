Crews respond to fire inside top-floor apartment in downtown Santa Rosa

Crews are responding to a fire that was reported just before 10 a.m. Wednesday inside an apartment in downtown Santa Rosa.

Santa Rosa Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal told a Press Democrat reporter at the scene that the fire was contained to the top unit of the six-story building at the corner of Fourth Street and Mendocino Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

No flames were visible from the building’s exterior. When firefighters arrived, the building’s sprinkler system was activated and some tenants were evacuating.

People have not yet been allowed to return into their units.

Six engines responded to the scene along with two ladder trucks.

