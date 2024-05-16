Suspect in Clearlake toddler killing arrested in Sonoma County

A suspect in the killing of a 2-year-old Clearlake boy was arrested Wednesday in Sonoma County, authorities said.

Fernando Lugo-Garcia, 31, is accused of shooting the boy during a party in the 14000 block of Uhl Avenue on March 23, according to the Clearlake Police Department.

Other circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately available Wednesday.

Authorities said the suspect fled after the killing and investigators concluded he lives in the Santa Rosa area.

Local investigators are familiar with Lugo-Garcia from previous gang-related matters, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at an unspecified location in Petaluma on suspicion of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and other gun-related offenses.

Officials booked him into the Lake County Jail.

Clearlake police ask anyone with information on the case to call investigators at 707-994-8251.

