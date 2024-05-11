Santa Rosa man sentenced to 33 years to life in prison for domestic violence

A Santa Rosa man was sentenced to spend at least 33 years in prison after being convicted of using scissors to attack the mother of his children while they watched nearly four years ago.

Adrian Cervantes-Alvarez, 38, was sentenced May 6 to 33 years to life in prison for the attack on Aug. 4, 2020.

A jury convicted him in February of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and injuring a co-parent.

“The victim showed amazing courage in holding Mr. Cervantez-Alvarez accountable,” Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez said in a statement Friday. “This was an extremely violent act committed by a man with a history of extremely violent criminal conduct.”

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Cervantes -Alvarez stabbed the victim in the neck at least seven times while the family sat in a car.

He fled after a neighbor intervened and was arrested a day later.

Cervantes-Alvarez has previous convictions and was sentenced under California’s Three Strikes Law.

