Crowd cheers as lucky Sonoma County seniors receive COVID-19 vaccine

Eager to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Deana Abramowitz drove days ago to the Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa to see if she might get lucky.

Maybe 50 people were there when the Sutter crew finished up with everyone who’d had an appointment. There were doses left over, so the folks who waited were invited to step forward — in order, starting with those whose birthdays were the longest ago.

Abramowitz watched as a grayed gent pushing a woman in a wheelchair approached the vaccination area. He announced their birth year: 1935.

“The crowd cheered for them!’” Abramowitz reported.

Then, those who were waiting hooted also when the next birth date was called out, and the next, and the next. This went on until the day’s last dose was administered to a person born in 1944.

“It was so nice to feel like we were all in it together,” Abramowitz shared. She was born after ’44, so she left without being vaccinated but feeling better even so.

She wasn’t home long when the phone rang and someone with Providence St. Joseph Health asked if she’d like to schedule a vaccination. It was good when she got a shot the next day at the county fairgrounds, even though nobody cheered.