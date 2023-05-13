Crowds, but not chaos, at the US border as pandemic restrictions end

EL PASO, Texas — The southern border of the United States was crowded with migrants Friday, but not chaotic, following the lifting of Title 42 pandemic-era restrictions. Yet Biden administration officials lashed out at court challenges from the right and left that they said could undermine efforts to deal with record levels of border crossings in the days and weeks ahead.

Migrants continued to seek refuge in the United States in numerous pockets across the 2,000-mile border with Mexico, though U.S. Border Patrol officials and shelter operators said the flow of desperate people was lighter than they had feared it could be given how many people had traveled north from their homes in recent weeks.

Even as they expressed relief at the lower-than-expected surge Friday, administration officials seethed about court rulings that they predicted would hamper their ability to deal with the latest increase in arrivals and lead to dangerous overcrowding at already jammed border facilities.

Alejandro Mayorkas, the homeland security secretary, criticized a late Thursday ruling by a federal judge in Florida that blocked the department from releasing migrants without a notice to appear in immigration court, something he said had been done routinely by prior administrations to speed up the process and relieve overcrowding.

About 10,000 people crossed the border Thursday, a historically large number that strained the government’s network of border facilities as well as the shelters run by cities, nonprofit groups and churches.

As of early Friday morning, the Border Patrol was holding more than 24,000 migrants in custody, according to internal data obtained by The New York Times. That is more than a typical day in November last year, when there were 12,000 migrants in Border Patrol custody and well over the agency’s stated maximum capacity of between 18,000 and 20,000.

“The number of people that were picked up from the river levee on the other side of the wall yesterday was significant, but not nearly what everyone expected it was going to be,” said Ruben Garcia, the director of the Annunciation House organization, which coordinates with U.S. Border Patrol for migrant care at a network of shelters in the El Paso area.

“We’ll have to see what happens in the next few days,” he said. “There are many variables.”