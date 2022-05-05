Cruise ship docks in Eureka for first time since 2018, and more may be coming

Eureka welcomed some 200 tourists this week when the 709-foot cruise ship The Seven Seas Mariner docked in Humboldt Bay.

The scheduled Tuesday stop-off marked the first time since 2018 that a working cruise ship has docked in the North Coast port city, and The Seven Seas Mariner is likely the largest ship to dock in the bay, according to Jonathan Jones, an economic development coordinator hired by the City of Eureka to develop a working relationship with cruise companies and third-party tour operators, who spoke to the Lost Coast Outpost.

For the passengers on the ship, the day in Eureka was the 24th of the cruise’s 26-day excursion, which began in Miami on April 10 and ended in San Francisco on May 5.

Once on land, passengers reportedly took part in guided tours and activities.

Not everyone in Eureka was expecting to see the sight of the vessel. On the Facebook group “Humboldt County, California in pictures, old and new“ David Honigschmidt’s photos of the arriving ship garnered nearly 100 comments, ranging from excitement to surprise.

“I hope they spend a lot of money in our local businesses. I’ve traveled to many small towns for work. They were all Applebees, Starbucks, and pre-fab housing. We have something special here with local shops, restaurants, artists, redwoods, and Victorian buildings,“ wrote Alyssa Ravenwood.

“Is this going to be a regular thing? It seems like the locals are surprised. You’d think there should have been lots of notice and advertising so people could have been ready,” wrote another commenter.

Jones told the Lost Coast Outpost that Regent Seven Seas Cruises plans to return with two additional cruises in September, and that cruise stops may become more common in Humboldt County.