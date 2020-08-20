Subscribe

Cruisin’ the streets of Sonoma County through the years

JANET BALICKI
PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 20, 2020, 6:38AM
August marks the 47th anniversary of the release of the cult classic “American Graffiti.” Filmed at several locations around Petaluma, the Oscar-nominated George Lucas movie was shot in 28 days for only $700,000. It prominently featured small-town life in 1962 America captured through the lens of classic automobiles cruising down Petaluma Boulevard, Old Adobe Road and Western Avenue.

But the concept of “cruising” was nothing new for Sonoma County. Since, the invention of the mass produced Model T in 1908, proud car owners would load up their vehicles with family and friends and take leisurely drives in the country.

Click through our gallery above to catch a glimpse of Sonoma County residents cruising around town from the early 1900s to the 1960s.

