Cruisin’ the streets of Sonoma County through the years

August marks the 47th anniversary of the release of the cult classic “American Graffiti.” Filmed at several locations around Petaluma, the Oscar-nominated George Lucas movie was shot in 28 days for only $700,000. It prominently featured small-town life in 1962 America captured through the lens of classic automobiles cruising down Petaluma Boulevard, Old Adobe Road and Western Avenue.

But the concept of “cruising” was nothing new for Sonoma County. Since, the invention of the mass produced Model T in 1908, proud car owners would load up their vehicles with family and friends and take leisurely drives in the country.

