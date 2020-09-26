Cruising toward completion: Three years into rebuild, Coffey Park on homestretch

The convoy rolled into Coffey Park before dawn, sending ripples of excitement through the neighborhood. On the morning of Sept. 22, five tractor-trailers pulled up alongside the community park. They were loaded with tons of sod, which, by the end of the next day, had been unspooled over the 5.85 acre park, transforming it from a dirt clearing into an emerald expanse.

Keeping a close eye on the workers as they unloaded the trucks was Oliver Bushon, a third grader who lives a few blocks away. While pleased by the arrival of turf, Bushon seemed more interested in gleaming new play structures on the playground.

“They look awesome,” he said. Asked when he thought the playground might open, Oliver replied, “I don’t know. But I hope it’s real soon.”

The sudden greening of the community park is yet another sign that this neighborhood, which lost 1,422 homes in the Tubbs fire of October 2017, is close to completing its recovery. Of those homes destroyed, 974 have been rebuilt, while another 66 are close enough to have been granted “temporary occupancy” status by the city of Santa Rosa. While 253 homes are under construction, another 28 are in some phase of the permitting process.

While the one-year mark following the Tubbs fire was “somber and emotional,” said Steve Rahmn, president of the neighborhood support group Coffey Strong, the second year was more of a celebration of resiliency.

Now, nearly three years after the fire, with the neighborhood largely rebuilt, the focus is “What else we need to do.” Outstanding items — aside from the park — include sidewalk repair and the installation of some new street lights.

“We all just want to get on with our lives,” Rahmn said.

Another telling measure of Coffey Park’s progress could be found in a lemon cheesecake prepared by Tricia Woods, who lives on Hopper Avenue.

While making the dessert earlier this month, Woods realized she was missing a key ingredient. Logging onto the Coffey Park Recover Together Facebook group, she sent out an SOS: Did anyone have a few ounces of unflavored gelatin they could spare?

Almost immediately, she heard from LuAnn Scally, whose backyard abuts Woods’ backyard. Scally passed the gelatin through the fence; Woods later brought her a slice of cheesecake.

Since the inferno that upended all their lives, said Woods, the bonds between residents of Coffey Park have grown much stronger. “I knew my neighbors’ names, but I didn’t know my neighbors.”

The situation now is dramatically different, she said. “Now we support each other. We lean in.”

With the coronavirus pandemic, the latest round of wildfires and what Woods calls “Mars Days” — bad-air episodes featuring surreal, orange skies — “we check in on each other. We ask, Are you OK? Do you need anything? Do you need to talk?”

Former Coffey Strong President Jeff Okrepkie said before the fire “people were a little detached, they didn’t interact as much with their neighbors.”

“Now, because of everything we’ve been through, people are just friendlier,” Okrepkie said. “You say hi to everybody.”

Like Okrepkie, Woods is a Coffey Strong board member. She is the founder of Wine Wednesday, the weekly gatherings of Coffey Park residents that served as part tailgate, part therapy sessions. While they’ve been mothballed since June, due to the coronavirus, Woods is planning a special, outdoor Wine Wednesday on Sept. 30 at the Coffey Park entryway, at Hopper and Coffey Lane, to celebrate its new landscaping.

The entryway consists of two common lots bookending that stretch of Hopper. Following the wildfire, it was discovered that even though the city had long maintained those lots, it did not own them. So it fell to Coffey Park to come up with the money to clean the entryway and give it a makeover, including new landscaping.

With the entryway complete, what other major projects remain?

While the burned, collapsing Hopper Wall has been torn down and replaced, the area between the sidewalk and the wall looks awful, Woods said. What little foliage there is consists of weeds and unsightly shrubs that have sprung up where burned trees were taken down.

Street light replacement has been slowed, according to a Coffey Strong newsletter, because of shortage of concrete that was not expected to abate until late September.

Coffey Park needs to replace sections of sidewalk that still haven’t been rebuilt. The city is also looking at “roadway impacts” from the fire and rebuilding, said Gabe Osburn, Santa Rosa’s deputy director of development services.

“Neighborhood streets are not intended to deal with” the wear and tear meted out by the fire, debris removal and rebuild process, he said.

In July, Santa Rosa received some $95 million from PG&E to settle claims arising from the 2017 wildfires. Coffey Strong board members are lobbying the city to use some of the windfall to repair and upgrade the neighborhood’s sidewalks and roads. In a Friday Zoom meeting, Coffey Park residents were invited to share their input on how City Council should prioritize the settlement funds.

Meanwhile, the most visible symbol of the neighborhood rebuild, the community park, is now slated for completion by the last week of October, after the new sod has had time to properly take root, said Jen Santos, deputy director of parks.

City officials, along with Coffey Park residents, will hold an “End of Construction” event at the park. The fence surrounding it will be taken down, allowing people to use the grassy areas, the jogging/walking path and the dog park across from Dogwood Drive, provided they wear face coverings and observe social distancing.

County public health orders require that high-touch areas and amenities like the fitness equipment and the playground remain closed until further notice.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.