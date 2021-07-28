CSU, including Sonoma State, will require proof of vaccination for fall

Sonoma State University and the other 22 California State University campuses will require proof of vaccination from all students, staff and faculty accessing campus during the upcoming fall term, the CSU Chancellor announced Tuesday.

“The current surge in COVID cases due to the spread of the highly infectious delta variant is an alarming new factor that we must consider as we look to maintain the health and well-being of students, employees and visitors to our campuses this fall," said CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro. ”Announcing this requirement now allows members of the CSU community to receive multiple doses of a vaccine as we head into the beginning of the fall term."

The chancellor’s announcement comes less than three weeks before thousands of Sonoma State students will return to campus for the fall semester. Campus leaders expect to receive more complete guidance from the chancellor’s office in the coming days about specific aspects of the vaccine policy, which will allow students, faculty and staff to seek religious and medical exemptions.

Among the areas not fully addressed in Tuesday’s announcement are the protocols around enforcement, as the university system and labor unions continue to meet to work out those issues. Until then, no staff member will be disciplined for noncompliance with the policy, the chancellor’s office said.

As students begin to move into Sonoma State’s residence halls during the week of Aug. 15, each will be required to undergo a COVID test, said Julia Gonzalez, spokeswoman for the university.

The new CSU policy requires that each school certify the vaccination status or exemption for each student, though they have the discretion to choose how to do so.

“For those who need to complete the series or initiate it, there will be vaccine clinics on campus (on) move-in day,” Gonzalez said. The Student Health Center will also provide vaccines and testing to students on an ongoing basis.

The announcement from CSU came just a day after state officials announced that all state employees and health care workers would be required to provide proof of vaccination or undergo regular testing. The University of California announced July 15 that it would require students and staff to do the same, barring those who did not provide proof of vaccination or an exemption.

Both university systems had originally planned to wait until the Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the COVID vaccines before officially adopting a policy requiring them, but as the start of the term approaches, officials wanted to give the campus communities enough time to react, they said.

“It really is highlighting the importance of vaccination being one of our most important tools in our ongoing fight against COVID,” Gonzalez said.

The highly contagious delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 continues to pose a threat, especially to those who are unvaccinated. Unvaccinated residents account for 83% of all local COVID hospitalizations, Dr. Sundari Mase, health officer for Sonoma County, said Tuesday, and 100% of all intensive care admissions.

Beyond vaccination, Sonoma State will also take other precautions against the spread of the virus. The school has throughout the pandemic and will continue to require masking indoors, including inside the Recreation Center, Gonzalez said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday also embraced indoor masking in school settings, a reversal after it previously advised that masks were no longer necessary in schools. It cited the rapid spread of the delta variant as the cause.

Sonoma State’s projected enrollment for the fall is 7,382 students, but not all of them will be on campus full time. About 54% of fall courses are being held fully in person, Gonzalez said, while the other 46% will either be fully remote or held in a hybrid format that includes both virtual and in-person elements.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.