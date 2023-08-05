Three black bear cubs may be cared for in Sonoma County after their mother, who is linked to 21 home break-ins, was captured in South Lake Tahoe Friday morning.

The bear, known as 64F, is believed responsible for break-ins dating back to 2022. She is one of multiple bears identified by the public last year as “Hank the Tank” based on “visual observations,” according to a news release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Pending results from a veterinary check, she may be placed with the Wild Animal Sanctuary near Springfield, Colorado.

Moving “conflict animals” is rarely an option because officials don’t want their bad behavior to continue in a different community, according to the fish and wildlife department.

An exception is being made for 64F “given the widespread interest in this bear and the significant risk of a serious incident involving the bear,” the agency reported Friday.

Her cubs may be moved to Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue in Petaluma in hopes that the bears will unlearn negative behaviors and can be returned to the wild, according to the state.

One of the cubs appears to have serious injuries from being hit by a vehicle this month.

Officials say 64F and the three cubs were spotted nesting under a South Lake Tahoe home in March and were immobilized before being released. Officials collected DNA and attached an ear tag and tracking collar to 64F. The cubs also were tagged.

The mother bear shed the tracking collar in May but her DNA was discovered following home invasions between February 2022 and May 2023.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi