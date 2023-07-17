First grader Stacy Velazco beamed with joy as she tasted a Tweety Bird Popsicle that was handed to her by a local ice cream man at the Saturday Healdsburg farmer’s market.

Velazco and about 10 other elementary-age kids enjoyed their treats after listening to a story, “Paletero Man” by Lucky Diaz in both Spanish and English as part of Corazón Healdsburg’s Libros y Raices, which means “books and roots” in Spanish. It’s a bilingual reading program for Sonoma County children.

Corazón Healdsburg is a nonprofit that provides resources to bilingual families, many of whom are immigrants. The organization also provides family-centered case management, which includes coaching, financial assistance and wraparound services for vulnerable clients.

Their 10-month reading program hopes to get kids caught up with their grade-level reading requirements in the most fun way possible, as well as get them and their families connected with other families and resources.

For kids who are both learning how to read and speak an entirely new language, reading often feels like a task, said Caroline Gonzalez, Corazón Healdsburg’s early childhood education coordinator.

“Our goal is to get them to fall in love with literacy without feeling like it’s a chore,” she said.

That’s why they make reading exciting for the elementary-age kids by pairing story time with a sensory activity.

From left, Nicole Hernandez, 9, mom Mayra Cardenas and sister Luna Hernandez, 6, from Healdsburg, join Hermelinda Velasco and her children Ailyn, 8, and Steisy, 6, of Windsor as they shop at the Healdsburg Farmers' Market by finding items on a checklist. Corazon’s Libros y Raices sponsors a program that provides a book reading for families, who also venture in to the market to help teach their children how to purchase food with a form of currency provide by Corazon. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2023

On Saturday after the reading, the group of children and their families were given $30 to spend at local vendors and sent off on a scavenger hunt through the sunny, bustling market.

Hand-in-hand with their parents, they went searching for items such as flowers, wild carrots and squash.

This week’s theme was taste, but past activities included building a bird house and going to the riverfront park. All families who’d participated in the 10 sessions got to take home all the 10 books this Saturday, which was the last session of the year.

“We don’t just come here to read,” Gonzales added. “We’re all about holistic family support. We often refer the parents with our prenatal program or the family resource center.”

Consuelo Alfonso, a mother of two girls, ages 7 and 2, said Libros y Raíces has helped the girls immensely with their English literacy and socialization.

When they first moved from Oaxaca, Mexico to Healdsburg 12 years ago, Alfonso described the transition as rough. Her girls have especially struggled learning how to read English.

“Now, when my oldest daughter goes to grab a book, automatically, my youngest daughter sees her older sister and opens up a book, too, to mimic her,” she said.

Emma Maderos, a Healdsburg mother, and her two boys, 3 and 5, sat on a bench among the families Saturday, listening intently to the story.

“I’m a preschool teacher, so I really value books and early childhood development, and this is as fun and developmentally appropriate as possible,” she said.

“Their grandparents only speak Spanish, so I feel it’s really important for them to speak the language and develop that emotional bond.”

Her son, Benicio, 5, who became shy, described his Libros y Raíces experience as “fun” and “I made lots of friends.”

Maderos said the book meets have also been a great way for their family to get to know other parents around town and get the boys involved in other groups. For example, another mother saw how energetic one of her sons was and suggested he join their Spanish-speaking running club.

“So it really does connect us ― the raíces part ― it is growing our roots, no question about it.”

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.