Culvert that was RP homeless camp unclogged before storm

Rohnert Park workers spent Friday hauling a truckload of trash from a culvert on Southwest Boulevard, after residents raised alarm about potential flooding related to the remains of a former homeless camp.

Residents of the city’s C section in the southeast part of town posted photos of the debris-filled culvert on Nextdoor. A man who gave his name only as Harold told The Press Democrat he contacted city officials, worried about the potential of the culvert backing up and flooding the neighborhood, with heavy rain anticipated for Sunday.

The mayor requested the Public Works Department send some workers to clean up the mess Friday, and by Saturday morning a big truckload had been removed.

“Obviously the workers weren’t able to take all the trash out, but it looks like Public Works did a really good job to remedy the immediate crisis,” Giudice said. “I’m not an expert but it looks like they took away a substantial amount” ahead of Sunday’s predicted rainfall of 5 to 8 inches caused by an atmospheric river.

The mayor met with Harold about noon at the site after the cleanup Saturday. Two shopping carts, one full of trash, springs from a twin mattress, a foldable plastic table and “a fair amount of debris and clothes” were still there, Harold said.

“Today there’s not anywhere near the amount shown in the picture (on Nextdoor),” he said. “The mayor called me back himself, met with me and was very nice about explaining about the homeless (policy).”

Giudice will meet with Public Works staff on Monday morning and figure out when a crew can return and tote out the rest of the debris, he said

“He’s a really neat man,” the mayor said of Harold. “He goes out with his little grabber and cleans up trash. I asked to keep his number so I can ask him to join me and the Rotary Club when we do creek cleanups twice a year.”

