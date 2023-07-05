Customers are seeing more than double at Cotati’s Twins Restaurant

Hours: Open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed Tuesdays. The restaurant closes annually for vacation the last week of July.

The Twins Restaurant is a casual, family-friendly breakfast and lunch spot operated by identical twin sisters Adrienne Albright and Julie Bacho. German Bacho, Julie’s husband, is the chef, serving up home-style comfort food including beignets dusted with confectioner’s sugar, Eggs Benedict, breakfast tacos, burgers, pulled pork sandwiches, fish and chips, soup, salads and daily specials. Vegetarian and gluten-free selections available, plus a kids’ menu.

Diners are seeing double at the Twins Restaurant in Cotati, where not only are the owners identical twin sisters, but so are two of the bussers.

Twins of all ages – identical and fraternal – are finding their way to the eatery, too, snapping photos with the restaurant sign and posing for owners Adrienne Albright and Julie Bacho, who regularly update the restaurant’s social media accounts with snapshots of their twin customers.

“There are so many,” said Albright, who is 25 minutes younger than her sister.

She and Bacho grew up in Santa Rosa, where they attended Maria Carrillo High School and began their careers in the restaurant industry when they were teens. Now 39, they worked together at seven different restaurants in Sonoma County before realizing their dream of jointly owning a restaurant.

“We always wanted to do it, to own our own restaurant together,” Bacho said. “If you have a dream, don’t let people break you. Dreams do come true.”

The sisters, and best friends, opened their restaurant in November 2019, four months before the coronavirus pandemic caused mandatory shutdowns throughout the region.

They didn’t advertise, but credit word of mouth, a loyal community and delivery options like DoorDash with keeping their business going during the early phase of the pandemic when they had to pivot to takeout service.

A Facebook public group called Save Sonoma County Restaurants! was essential, as well. “Whoever created that,” Albright said, “really saved us.”

And, they say, they have an especially talented chef, German Bacho, who happens to be Albright’s brother-in-law and her sister’s husband.

“The food is amazing. German is amazing in the kitchen. Everything is gold,” Albright said. “He’s the heart of the restaurant.”

“We cook with love,” Julie Bacho said.

German developed the menu and makes everything from standards like fluffy buttermilk pancakes, homemade biscuits and classic burgers to fried chicken and waffles, Monte Cristo sandwiches and house-smoked pastrami Reubens, plus creative specials including Meyer lemon ricotta pancakes, Cajun wraps, fried avocado tacos, coconut prawn salads, calamari steak sandwiches and pulled pork poutine fries.

“It’s about the twins but really he’s what’s made us amazing and special. But we’re pretty cool, too,” Albright said with a laugh.

His dishes highlight seasonal produce and include vegetarian and gluten-free selections. The menu features numerous crab specialties during the local crab season — from crab Benedicts to crab Louis to crab melt sandwiches.

“When crab season comes around, everyone knows us for crab,” Bacho said.

The chef and his kitchen crew keep customers returning, the twins said, but they also credit their success to their entire team.

“We’re a unit. We all work together,” Bacho said. “That’s what makes us so connected. We’re super thankful for our whole staff.”

German said his wife and sister-in-law bring a passion that’s impossible to overlook. “It’s all about them,” he said. “They really inspire me.”

The twins can’t imagine working in another field. They enjoy the camaraderie, getting to know their customers and the satisfaction of bringing people together.

Sonoma County residents may recognize the pair from some of their previous jobs, including Gypsy Cafe in Sebastopol, the 101 Casino in Petaluma and Chevy’s in Santa Rosa’s historic Railroad Square.

They’ve bussed tables, seated diners, served meals, tended bar and managed restaurants.

“We’ve done it all,” Albright said.

“From the bottom up,” her sister added.

The women, who have an older brother and a younger sister, can’t remember a time when they weren’t the best of friends.

“We definitely finish each other’s sentences and look at each other and know what the other one is thinking,” Bacho said.

“We had our moments in our 20s when one thought the other one was smarter than the other,” Albright said, “but we realized we were better as a team.”

When there were disagreements, “It took us five minutes to get over it,” Bacho said.

“We’d be (like), ‘You’re my best friend, don’t be mad at me,” Albright added.

They dressed alike as kids, too. Albright in pink and Bacho in purple, and rthey ecall occasionally trying to switch places to trick teachers, family members or friends.

They can relate to the many twins who stop by for a meal, and instantly knew they wanted to hire the identical twin teen sisters who walked in with little experience but a sincere desire to work for fellow identical twins. The girls actually are part of a set of triplets, with a fraternal sister who also busses at the restaurant on occasion.

The women say working side-by-side is an opportunity to support one another, share their lives and stay in touch.

“I love being here. I love hanging out with my sister,” Albright said, as Bacho nodded in agreement.

The Bachos have four children ages 5 to 17, with the older kids helping out at the restaurant. Albright loves being an aunt. Her sister said Albright “always brings the fun.”

At the Twins Restaurant, family is the heart of their success.

“We train our staff to treat people like family. We want them to know their names and why they came,” Bacho said. “You walked into our door and we’re grateful for that. To us you’re family.”