You are up to date when you get 1 updated COVID-19 vaccine.

You are up to date when you get the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine doses approved for your age group.

People who are unable or choose not to get a recommended mRNA vaccine

You are up to date when you get 2 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses, including at least 1 updated COVID-19 vaccine dose.

* Aged 5 years and you get at least 1 updated COVID-19 vaccine dose.

* Aged 6 Months — 4 years and you get 3 COVID-19 vaccine doses, including at least 1 updated COVID-19 dose.

You are up to date if you are:

You are up to date when you get 1 updated Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

When are you up to date?

If you’re used to getting your coronavirus shots and boosters at your primary care doctor, you’ll have to wait a little longer for the latest updated COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Monday afternoon, local health care giants Kaiser Permanente, Sutter Heath, Providence and Santa Rosa Community Health all have yet to receive the vaccine.

The updated vaccine is available by appointment at CVS and Walgreens pharmacies, though there have been reports of cancellations due to supply delays.

Monica Prinzing, a spokeswoman for CVS, said in an email Monday that CVS pharmacies began receiving the vaccine on Sept. 13 and have continued to “receive inventory on a rolling basis.”

Prinzing said the best way to find out if a specific CVS location has the vaccine is to use the company’s digital scheduler at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. She said the scheduler shows “real time” availability of the vaccine.

"CVS Pharmacy also accepts walk-ins,“ Prinzing said.

Walgreens also has an online scheduler. A Walgreens spokeswoman on Monday said appointments can also be made using the company’s app or by calling 1-800-WALGREENS. Walk-ins are also accepted, the company said.

On Monday afternoon, a Press Democrat reporter tried to schedule an appointment for the updated COVID-19 vaccine through both online schedulers.

The earliest Walgreens appointment near the 95401 ZIP code was Oct. 2 at the pharmacy location at 3093 Marlow Road in Santa Rosa. The earliest CVS appointment near 95401 was Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. at a CVS pharmacy in Napa.

Prinzing said customers should check frequently for schedule changes.

Dr. Karen Smith, the Sonoma County interim health officer, said COVID-19 distribution for the latest coronavirus booster is different from previous rollouts during the pandemic. Throughout the historic public health crisis, states and counties across the country played a key role in vaccine distribution.

“This year is very different from prior years in that counties in California are not playing a facilitating role in obtaining COVID vaccine,” Smith said in an email. “Facilities will be obtaining COVID vaccine through the same processes they use for other vaccines.”

She said the county is not receiving any shipments of the updated vaccine, nor is it receiving funding to purchase vaccine or conduct vaccination clinics.

Smith pointed out that Walgreens and CVS are participating in a federally-funded program to provide vaccination to uninsured people, which is why they are among the first facilities to receive vaccine.

Launched earlier this month by the CDC, the $1 billion program gives an estimated 25-30 million adults without insurance access to COVID-19 vaccines. It will be sometime before the vaccine reaches local providers who serve low-income residents.

Annemarie Brown, a spokeswoman for Santa Rosa Community Health, said there’s no “ETA yet” on when they’ll get the vaccine. Santa Rosa Community Health is one of the largest primary care providers in the county.

Elissa Harrington, a spokeswoman for Kaiser Permanente, said the health care giant expects to begin administering updated COVID-19 vaccines in two weeks, possibly earlier in some locations. Kaiser members can go to kp.org for information on how they can receive updated COVID-19 vaccination.

A Sept. 24 notice on Kaiser’s website said the vaccine would be available in most areas it serves by early October.

The updated COVID-19 vaccine provides protection against the latest existing subvariants of CoV-SARS-2, the virus that caused COVID-19 illness.

The CDC recommends that everyone aged 6 years and older get one updated Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine regardless of whether they’ve received any original COVID-19 vaccines. Also, people 65 years and older may get one additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine four or more months after the first updated COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC said those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may get additional doses of the updated vaccines. Children between 6 months and 5 years old may need to get multiple doses of COVID-19 vaccine to be up to date.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.